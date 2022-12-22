220309-et-cru-HaverhillGirlsHockey-4.JPG

This is from last year when HPNA’s Chase Nassar of North Andover, left collides with Readings Samantha Toomey while fighting for the puck. HPNA hosts Bishop Fenwick today at 5 p.m.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Friday, Dec. 23

Girls Basketball

Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick, 6:30 p.m.; Newton South at Andover, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Dracut at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Timberlane at Merrimack, 12:30 p.m.; Bedford at Haverhill, 2 p.m.; Archbishop Williams at Central Catholic, 7:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Bishop Fenwick at Haverhill, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Lawrence, 2 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.

