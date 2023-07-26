In just one season at Central Catholic, Elisabeth Kearney flashed glimpses of greatness on the softball field.
And as amazing as the ride was for the freshman and the Raider program, something was missing from the high school experience.
“I just missed my friends … a lot. It was everything to me,” said Kearney, who has decided to return to her hometown roots and attend Londonderry High School next fall.
A power pitcher personified in softball, Kearney went 4-1 with a 0.43 ERA and an uncanny 100 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched. She spent most of her time in relief of All-Scholastic junior Julia Malowitz, seeing significant innings in the state tournament, including the state semis with Peabody and finals with Taunton.
Against Peabody, she picked up the saved with a pair of shutout innings, striking out three and allowing only one hit. She pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in the state finals loss to Taunton.
“We had a great year. It was an awesome experience,” Kearney said. “All the girls on the team were great, and the coach (Stacy Ciccolo) was awesome. I grew so much as a player.”
Despite the amazing success and the fact that Central is expected to be a power player on the state softball scene for years to come, the connection to her junior high friends is so strongly rooted.
“Last summer, it took till August to make the decision to go to Central, and it wasn’t an easy decision,” said Kearney. “My brother (Nathan) was at Central already and he loved it, so it made sense to go there and give it a shot.”
Kearney, who has had a strong summer in travel ball with the New England Fusion, knows that athletically, she’ll be starting over with the Lancers, who fell to Salem in the Division I state quarterfinals in softball. She also intends to play volleyball this fall.
“I look forward to the next experience at Londonderry High School,” said Kearney. “I’m just going to go there and work hard, keeping working every day to be the best that I can be. I’m very excited about the opportunity.”
