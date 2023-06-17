The morning of the scheduled April 12, 1964 Patriot’s Day game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees dawned as a “classic” early New England spring day. It was cold, with a mix of snow and rain for the 10:30 a.m. starting time — which is annually tied with the start of the Boston Marathon in a very precarious position.
Little did I know, it would be a day I would remember for the rest of my life, thanks to my encounter with sports icons.
I was an 11-year old kid from Dorchester on school vacation, and my pals and I weren’t going to let a few snow flurries deter us from making our sojourn to Fenway Park to see the Bronx Bombers of Mantle, Ford, Maris and Pepitone in action, especially when an unreserved grandstand seat was $1.50.
All it took to acquire the money for the ticket was cashing in 30 nickel bottles at my corner variety store named “The Pioneer,” and the bottles were all neatly piled on the outdoor back porch on the top floor of my Romsey Street three-decker.
In 1964, the No. 1 song in the land was “Can’t Buy Me Love,” by the Beatles and Cassius Clay — aka Muhammad Ali — had, as he proclaimed, “shook up the world,” by winning the heavyweight title. A new home in the Boston area sold for under $20,000, and baseball was truly America’s pastime. Every World Series game was played during the afternoon, and most of the men attending those games wore white shirts adorned with a tie. Imagine!
Once we arrived at Fenway Park, we were informed that the game hadn’t been cancelled, but because of the weather, was pushed back to a 3 p.m. start.
Little did I know that the time change would be the beginning of a “hall of fame day” for me, one that I can still fondly and vividly recall nearly 60 years later.
We detoured over to the Yankees’ hotel in search of some prized autographs, and in those bygone days all the players graciously and freely signed our books.
But unlike all the other American League teams, who stayed at either the Kenmore or Somerset Hotels, which were located in the shadow of Fenway Park, the Bombers from the Bronx sequestered in the statelier Statler Hilton which was located in the Park Square section of Boston, and currently known as The Park Plaza.
When the Statler opened in 1927 it was like a city within a city and consisted of 1300 rooms and business offices. It stood boldly and proudly at the edge of Arlington Street measuring 155 feet in height, making it at the time, the tallest building in Boston outside of the Custom House Tower.
Upon our arrival, we entered the main lobby and immediately spotted the Yankees’ new manager and future Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra sitting in a chair, quietly reading the morning paper.
We surrounded Yogi as he graciously signed our autograph books, and I remember asking him what he thought of our new outfielder Tony Conigliaro.
He replied, “Well I haven’t really seen him play yet, so I can’t really comment,” said the Yank’s skipper.
Suddenly, there was a commotion of some sort on the left side of the giant lobby.
We looked over and there he stood, Muhammed Ali, the greatest to ever lace up the gloves, although I was unaware that he had recently changed his name from Cassius Clay.
I dashed across the carpeted lobby, and looking up at his towering figure I asked the man, who as he proclaimed shook up the world when he upset Sonny Liston for the heavyweight title, “Cassius, Cassius, can I have your autograph?”
He looked down at me and said, “My name ain’t Cassius.”
Now he was surrounded by a bunch of body guards, and one of them said his name is Muhammad Ali.
I asked again, trying to pronounce his new name, and he quietly signed our books. We moved away, scouting the lobby in search of more Yankees autographs to add to our collection.
My pal and I hopped into the elevator and rode up to the second floor, where many of the players usually stayed.
When the doors opened, who should be standing opposite the elevator and on the lobby phone but Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford.
They both signed our books, and then the hotel security told us we had to go back down to the lobby.
We got into the elevator along with Ford and Mantle and I remember saying to them, “Cassius Clay changed his name to Muhammad Ali,” and showing them his signature.
Back down in the lobby, we found ourselves in the midst of another swarm of kids surrounding Roger Maris as he was making his way down the stairs to the barber shop for a trim for his iconic crew cut, As I walked down the stairs alongside him, he reached out and grabbed the book I held out and in perfect penmanship signed his name.
So there you have it.
In what had begun as the disappointment of a miserable April “spring” day in Boston nearly six-decades ago has morphed into this permanent and glorious memory for an 11 year old kid from Dorchester. Whenever I reflect upon it, usually at the start of every baseball season, it warms me like the promise of an early summer day of one’s youth.
