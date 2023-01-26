HOOKSETT, N.H. — A few moments of pure, wild joy turned into devastation in an instant for the Pinkerton Academy boys hockey team on Wednesday evening.
As the clock struck 0:00 at the end of regulation, Astro Preston Libby hammered the puck past the goalie and into the net to — after the referees debated and decided it crossed the goal line before the final buzzer sounded — tie the score and sent the game to overtime in thrilling and dramatic fashion.
But that celebration was fleeting.
Archrival Londonderry scored 3:32 into the eight-minute overtime to hand the Astros a heartbreaking 5-4 loss at the Tri-Town Ice Arena that serves as the home rink for both teams.
“We started slow, but we bounced back from that and played well today,” said Pinkerton coach Sam Littlefield. “I think we were playing the way we can once we refocused. Once we start skating, that’s how we can take control of the game. We did for a while, and there were a lot of positives to take away from today.”
The game began in nightmare fashion for the Astros. Londonderry — which Pinkerton beat 8-2 on Jan. 11 — scored just 0:23 into play, and added another goal with 0:28 left in the first period to take a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
“I think we came out looking a little tired and unfocused,” said Littlefield. “We didn’t play a good first period. The message between the first and the second was that we couldn’t keep playing like that. We had to bounce back.”
Pinkerton flipped a switch in the second and controlled the pace of play for nearly the entire period.
Astro defenseman Campbell St. Pierre cut the deficit to one goal, firing home a shot from the right faceoff circle through traffic and into the goal.
Libby then tied the game 3-3. Londonderry won the faceoff to the left of the goalie, but the puck drifted free and Libby slid it between the goalie’s pads for a goal.
But Londonderry grabbed the momentum back in the closing minutes of the second, scoring its second shorthanded goal of the game.
That’s how it stayed for the entire third period, until the dramatic finish.
Pinkerton held the puck in the Londonderry zone for much of the final moments, but struggled to create any meaningful pressure on the Londonderry goal.
Then, in the closing seconds, the puck found itself in the Londonderry crease, and a massive strum ensued with players from both teams hacking at the puck.
Libby managed to find some space, and knocked the puck into the goal. First Pinkerton celebrated, then Londonderry celebrated, believing it had been ruled no goal. Finally, it was ruled a goal, and Pinkerton had its celebration.
“That goal was just hard work,” said Littlefield. “We’ve talked about pulling the goalie and what we do in that situation. It’s all about traffic and sticks in front of the net, and that’s how it went in.”
Pinkerton had a few chances in overtime, but Lancer Brandon Morin scored his third goal of the game to give his squad the win.
“There are a number of positives for us,” said Littlefield. “Battling back from down 3-1. The fight that these guys have is great. I’ve had teams in the past where, if they went down 3-1, that was it. Even if it was just the first period, you knew it was over right there. But with the personality of this team, we have proven we can come back from anything.”
Londonderry 5, Pinkerton 4
Londonderry (5-5 Div. 1): 3 1 0 1 — 5
Pinkerton (3-5 Div. 1): 1 2 1 0 — 4
Goals: P — Kyle Smith, Campbell St. Pierre, Preston Libby 2; L — Brandon Morin 3, Michael Maloney, Jayden Hamilton
Assists: P — St. Pierre; L — Matt Boyton, Maloney, Hamilton, Logan Bowen
Saves: P — Damien Carter 20; L — Aidan Cardosi 32
