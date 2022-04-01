Four years after the most iconic franchise in professional hockey called his name in the National Hockey League draft, Haverhill’s Jordan Harris is now officially a member of the Montreal Canadiens.
Just a day after his college hockey career came to an end, Harris inked his first NHL contract to join Montreal, and on Tuesday was on the ice for the Canadiens’ pregame warm-ups before facing the Florida Panthers.
“To be an NHL player is surreal,” said Harris, who was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft by Montreal. “It’s the culmination of a lot of years, a lot of sacrifice and a lot of help from so many people. I’m not sure it’s fully hit me yet. I’m just trying to soak every second of this in, then get settled in to play some hockey.”
The defenseman signed a two-year, entry-level deal that will play him $750,000 per season with performance bonuses, according to NHL.com.
Ranked a top-5 prospect in the Montreal organization by Canadian sports channel Sportsnet, Harris was officially added to the Canadiens’ active roster on Tuesday, and could see his first NHL action as early as this weekend.
“I took warm-ups with the team on Tuesday because coach (Martin St. Louis) wanted me to get the feel for everything,” said Harris. “The team wants me to get a few practices in. I could get into one of the upcoming games, against Tampa Bay (Saturday) or Ottawa (Tuesday). I think it’s really going to hit me when I play my first game. That’s going to be a very special moment.”
Whirlwind week
Last Friday, Harris wrapped up a stellar four-year career with Northeastern University, when the Huskies fell to Western Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Tournament. He finished his college career with 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) in 129 games and was team captain this winter and an assistant captain as a junior.
Once the game ended, it didn’t take long for Harris to sign with the Canadiens.
“My agent got calls right after the game,” said Harris. “I took the night to reflect on my college career, then the next morning the plan was in place for me to join Montreal. I met the coaches, and signed my contract at the Northeastern rink. My parents, coaches and some of my teammates were there, and that meant a lot.
“I flew into Fort Lauderdale on Monday (before Tuesday’s Panthers game). I got to the hotel and met with coach St. Louis (whose son Ryan he played with at Northeastern), making sure everything was OK. Then I went out to dinner with some of the team. It was all really exciting.”
Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe is confident Harris has what it takes to have success at the NHL level.
“There’s no one that puts more time and effort into his game than Jordan,” said Keefe. “He wants to be a hockey player. and when you have a captain that works as hard as he does, everyone falls in line. It’s actually amazing to see the work he puts in.”
Choosing Montreal
While he was picked by Montreal with the No. 71 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Harris could have opted to become a free agent this summer instead of joining the Canadiens. If a player plays four years of college hockey, he can choose to be a free agent instead of joining the organization that selected him.
“The plan the whole time was to join the Canadiens,” said the 5-11, 190-pound Harris. “But there was a little stretch where a lot of the staff was let go, and I wanted to see who they hired to run the team before I made a commitment. I knew becoming a free agent was a possibility.
“But the hiring of Ken Hughes (as general manager), Martin St. Louis and others seemed to work out perfectly. I was super happy with the way everything worked out. They took a chance on me in the NHL Draft, and we have a great past relationship.”
Becoming an NHL player
Jordan’s father, former Haverhill High star and New York Islanders minor leaguer Peter Harris, knows it will be emotional when his son take the ice for his first NHL game.
“I never mentally prepared myself to watch Jordan skate and compete in the NHL, on par with guys who compete for the Stanley Cup,” said Peter. “Our family couldn’t be any prouder of Jordan’s determination and resilience to get to this level. It’s still very surreal for me now, and I will sit on the edge of my seat, and watch my son compete in the NHL.”
Jordan knows he will have to continue to grow as a player as he takes the step to the NHL.
“The speed and the skill of the game will be a big jump,” said Harris, who will turn 22 in July. “I’ll be looking to learn as much as I can. I’ll be watching a lot of tape and talking to the coaches a lot about the small details. I have to grow in all aspects of the game, and learn from the guys who have had years of NHL success.
“I know I’ll definitely have some special memories of my first NHL game. Whether it’s on the road or at home, it will be very special. I know there will be some butterflies. I’ll just need to get that first hit to get into the game.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
