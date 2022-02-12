You can’t blame anybody for going home, which is exactly what Mike Petraglia did about 18 months.
He came to the Boston area – living with his big sister in Sudbury – after graduating from Villanova in 1988. His dream was to cover sports and he did just that, in the Boston area, beginning in 1993.
Petraglia finally left the greatest generation in pro sports history here in New England, in 2020, to pursue another job in the media back home.
“Back home” is Cincinnati.
“Yes, a few people made fun of my decision, going back to Cincinnati and following the Bengals,” said Petraglia. “It was a pretty funny. I laughed whenever I heard it.”
Guess who has the last laugh now?
Petraglia has been in Los Angeles the last seven days.
He’s covering the often-laughing stock of the NFL since joining the league in 1968.
“My years in Boston were the most incredible years any one in my profession could ever ask for,” said Petraglia, who started out as free lancer (per diem) for a few Boston radio stations. “I covered the Red Sox right out of the shoot. My first game was a Royals-Red Sox game. Then the Patriots in the fall, which was Bill Parcells and Drew Bledsoe’s first year.”
The next quarter-century was magical, including working at all of the Patriots Super Bowls and Red Sox World Series. Then there were the Celtics and Bruins, which weren’t too shabby either.
The funny thing, though, is Petraglia always followed the Bengals back home, like he did growing up just outside of Cincinnati, attending Indian Hills High.
“My favorite Bengal was Isaac Curtis,” said Petraglia, nicknamed “Trags” among his pals in the media.
“He was so smooth and soft-spoken,” recalled Petraglia. “I loved him as a player.”
With his two daughters attending college in Ohio – Janie just graduated from Miami of Ohio, and Emma attends Dayton University – the time was right to go back to be near his family and friends.
“Janie will always be a big Boston sports fan, especially the Patriots, Tom Brady and Gronk,” said Petraglia.
While working for CLNS Media in Boston he saw there was an opening for the company covering the Bengals.
The fact he covered so many big events, including the Patriots off and on for nearly three decades, helped him finally get the job.
And what a job it has been, seeing this team and really this quarterback, Joe Burrow, figure things out so quickly.
“What (Burrow) has done this year definitely reminded me of what Brady did in his second season,” said Petraglia. “There is something about Joe Burrow. He’s got this special confidence. And you know that guy in New England had a special confidence, too.”
Petraglia, though, said it was until later in the season, really December and early January, that he realized Burrow and the Bengals might actually make a real run at the Lombardi Trophy.
“Everybody knows about Joe and abilities. I don’t think people were surprised with some of the things he was doing,” said Petraglia. “But there were bumps in the road. The Bengals lost two games in row, twice. They were inconsistent.”
But then Dec. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens and Jan. 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs happened.
The Bengals needed to win both to make the postseason and win the division.
They not only won both, but Burrow threw for 971 yards and eight TDs over those two games, getting sacked seven times.
“That’s when I thought this kid is becoming spectacular right now, in his second season,” said Petraglia. “The game before those two games, against Denver, the Bengals were down 10-9 late in the third quarter. He ends up throwing a perfect pass to (TE) Tyler Boyd, who goes 55 yards for the score and they 15-10.
“These were Tom Brady moments,” said Petraglia. “At least they were in my mind.”
Petraglia is probably not being totally objective, particularly because of his following ever Brady game played with the Patriots.
“Burrow gives the Bengals not only a slight chance, but a legitimate chance,” he said. “There are other players too, on both sides of the ball, that can really. But Burrow has lifted everyone up, believing they can win any game they play.”
It's too early to tell how much legs this Bengals run has, but if anybody is suited for this thing going say 10 or more years, they have the right person, Mike Petraglia, documenting their successes a long the way.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
