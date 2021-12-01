Lawrence’s Marcus Rivera had far from lofty expectations when he returned to football this fall, after a year away, to play for powerhouse Central Catholic.
“After taking sophomore year off I decided to play again this year,” said Rivera. “But I didn’t think I was going to start. I felt like I was going to be in the rotation, but I didn’t think I would start.”
Would Rivera, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star forward in basketball, be ready to step into a major role for a Raiders team that was a favorite to win the state title?
The answer, this fall, has been a resounding yes.
Rivera, a junior, has emerged as a force at outside linebacker for the Raiders (11-1), who will take on Springfield Central (9-2) in the Division 1 state championship game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Central Catholic beat the Golden Eagles in a wild one, 67-52 in Week 1.
“We expected to be in this (title) game back in August,” said Rivera, who was named second-team All-MVC on Tuesday. “We worked for this. I’ve played in a lot of big games as a Raider, but nothing as big as this one.
“But the goal has always been to win the state championship game, not to be in it. Anything less than that and our season is a failure.”
The 6-foot, 203-pounder has made 44 tackles, 9 for a loss, with 3.5 sacks and two interceptions this fall for a Central defense that has surrendered just 12.9 points a game in the last nine contests.
“We didn’t really know what to expect from Marcus when he came out this year,” said Central head coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “But he’s had a really good season for us. He brings a lot of athleticism, combined with very good toughness, and is a very intelligent player. He’s very vocal making calls based on what the other team is doing. And, even though he’s a junior, he’s been a leader.
“Even though basketball might be his first love, he could be a very strong college football prospect.”
Passion for basketball
Growing up in Lawrence, Rivera admits basketball was his first true love.
“I started playing basketball when I was 4-years-old,” he said. “I fell in love with the game when I was young and the love kept growing as I got older. I first started playing basketball at the Lawrence YMCA, and when I got to third grade I went to play for the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club. I feel like that made me tougher as a player. The Lawrence Boys and Girls Club has always been like a second home to me.”
Rivera started for the Central Catholic varsity team as a freshman, averaging 4.8 points per game.
He had a breakout seasib last winter, averaging 7.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during the COVID-shortened season, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-MVC honors.
Football breakout
While he played football growing up, Rivera never saw himself as a football player.
“I always thought I was OK at football,” said Rivera. “This year I saw how much potential I have in this sport. My teammates and coaches boosted my confidence so much. I really enjoyed football.”
Rivera’s big plays this fall include a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown against St. John’s Shrewsbury in the Division 1 state quarterfinals, a sack and a pass breakup against Methuen and an interception against Andover.
“That pick-6 is a play I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Rivera. “I’m able to read the quarterback, seeing if it’s going to be a run or a pass. My speed and aggression definitely help, too.”
Now he hopes to turn in a few big plays at Gillette Stadium.
“Our defense is definitely going to have to step it up,” he said. “In Week 1 we gave up 52 points (to Springfield Central), and that can’t happen again. We have to come into this game the same way we went into the St. John’s Prep game (35-12 Division 1 semifinal win). If everyone does their job, we will have championship rings on our fingers soon.”
