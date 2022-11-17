PLAISTOW, N.H. — Just walking through the doors of the varsity locker room took a ton of guts for ninth-grader Liam Corman.
Timberlane’s football roster was laden with four-year varsity guys, seniors everywhere — brandishing state championship rings.
Who needs the new kid, right?
Wrong.
“From the beginning of the year, the seniors took me under their wings, made me feel like a part of this team,” said Corman. “(Dan) Post was out because he was hurt, but he was always there for me, telling me that if I had any questions about the offense or anything, just ask. and all the other guys were great. They treated me like a little brother.”
Well, “Little brother” has more than delivered on the elder Owls’ investment. On the eve of Friday night’s (7 p.m.) Division I state semifinal here at home against No. 10 Bedford, Corman has racked up quite the freshman season for himself, rushing 62 times for 558 yard — a gawdy 9.0 yards per carry — and scoring 12 TDs for the upstart, 9-2 Owls.
“We had heard we had a potential good one coming our way for the last year or so. At our June camp, he quickly showed that he belonged and continued to impress in training camp with his speed and vision,” said Owls coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “We threw a lot at him early. He’s very intelligent, picks things up quickly and gets better each week. He’s been a big part of our offensive success and has remained grounded and humble throughout. He’s got a chance to be a very good one in a bunch of areas.”
Corman took a bit of an interesting route to Timberlane, in the fact that he didn’t come up through schools here.
He actually lived in Manchester through grammar school and competed in the East Cobras and South Sabers programs. With those youth teams he made three trips to nationals, winning a title once.
“We made history in Manchester, but when I was going to middle school, my parents wanted to move out of the city, and we moved to Sandown,” Corman said.
Corman turned heads almost immediately. While football is his top sport, he took to wrestling as well and won the 154-pound middle school state title last year. That should bode well for the winter.
But for now, he’s just immersed in the football playoff experience.
A week ago, in the state quarters at Exeter, the freshman delivered a major spark on an afternoon that the offense had very little going for it.
His 68-yard TD burst off right tackle tied things up at 14-14 in the third quarter. To that point in the game, the Owls had amassed just 26 yards on the ground.
“It was a new play we added into the playbook that week. The offense wasn’t moving too well. We needed a big play,” said Corman. “A hole got clogged up, I made a jump cut, bounced outside, got a great block from my receiver Trey Baker, and I just turned on the jets.”
Big plays like that have certainly helped ingratiate Corman with his teammates. As the coach said, he has remained humble.
“Being a freshman, I get to come up here and get experience with older guys,” he said. “It’s been great to experience all this so early.”
Saturday, Corman and the Owls hope to add another chapter to this tale.
Bedford presents a huge challenge, considering the Bulldogs have posted a state-best six shutouts this season, including both playoff wins over Windham (28-0) and Nashua North (7-0).
“I think it has a lot to do with us being mentally tough, fast and physical,” said Corman, on what it will take to knock off Bedford. “We need to come out strong, not break down mentally, play strong defense in the passing game, and really set the tone.
“We’re excited. There are only four teams out her practicing right now. It feels pretty good to be one of them.”
