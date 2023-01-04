LAWRENCE — After a disappointing end for Central Catholic in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic, the Raiders were determined to bounce back versus a pesky Haverhill team.
That is exactly what happened, as freshman Javi Lopez (13 points) led the Raiders to a win over a new-and-improved Hillies team, 67-53.
Haverhill, fresh off of a 12-point win over Groton in the consolation round of the Lowell Christmas tourney, was looking to get a signature win early in the season. The loss leaves Haverhill at 4-3 heading into its matchup with Tewksbury on Friday night.
Both teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, with Joey Hart and Marcus Rivera leading the Raiders to a three-point lead.
The second quarter was even rougher for both teams, with double-digit turnovers for both squads. But Rivera continued to impress, scoring 10 points at the half and Central holding a 32-25 lead.
The Raiders dominated in the third quarter, and Lopez showed up big time when it mattered most.
“Javi is just starting, coming in and learning our system, his best basketball is so far ahead of him,” said Central Catholic head coach Mark Dunham. “We are really excited that he is here and already making his mark.”
Central led 52-31 heading into the fourth quarter, and it looked all but over for Haverhill.
But the Hillies never gave up, and they showed their determination in the fourth. After a three from Haverhill’s sharpshooter Colin Snyder, the lead was cut from 21 points to 7 points with only five minutes to go in the game.
“Our games with Haverhill are always tough,” said Dunham. “Whether it’s over there or here, their guard play is very good. They have gotten better every year we play them, and it’s always a good matchup.”
Despite Haverhill’s big run and try for a comeback, however, Central Catholic held on, as sophomore Nick Sangermano scored 8 for the Raiders in the fourth.
Central Catholic’s next game comes against archrival Andover on Friday night, a rematch from just last week when the Warriors fell to the Raiders in the third-place game of the Commonwealth Classic.
The Raiders expect a tough fight from a pesky Andover squad.
“We just beat them last week, I am sure they will have their guys ready to go Friday night,” said Dunham. “It will probably be a packed house, our guys are excited and ready, and we know they are as well.”
