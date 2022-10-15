LOWELL -- Life lessons are an important part of the maturation of every teen. But while undeniably valuable, life lessons are seldom fun.
It's been a season of disappointment for the Lawrence High football team. The Lancers dropped to 0-5 (0-3 MVC) with a 23-6 loss to previously winless Lowell High, Friday night at Cawley Stadium.
It was an ugly game, with tempers flaring and frustrations boiling over. The teams combined for 10 personal fouls (mostly for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct) and each squad had players ejected.
"I saw things tonight that I've never seen on a football field. The emotional responses, the chippiness on both sides," said Lawrence Coach Rhandy Audate. "It's a rivalry game and you expect emotion but our guys have to know to walk away and not respond with what I call non-football plays. It was a two-possession game most of the night but if you shoot yourself in the foot with personal foul penalties, you'll never win."
Audate said that while this season has been difficult, there is an opportunity for the coaching staff to help the players learn and grow from the challenges they've faced.
"You face difficulties. It's not just on the football field, it's in the game of life," said Audate, in his fifth year with the Lancers. "Life gets tough and if your only response is to fight and fight and fight, right? You've got to find a way to solve your issues. And tonight we didn't solve our issues on the field, we resorted to non-football plays."
Lawrence faced Lowell without starting quarterback Jayden Abreu. The talented junior suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of last week's loss to Haverhill. Senior Julian Rosario got the starting nod and held his own, completing 6 of 13 passes, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Frendy Soler.
Lowell broke on top midway through the second quarter on an 18-yard touchdown run by senior Anthony Rivera (11 carries, 83 yards, 2 TD).
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave the Red Raiders the ball at the Lawrence 24-yard line with a chance to break things open. But the Lancers held firm and stuffed Lowell's Aiden Milinazzo on 4th and 3 to take over on downs.
The Lawrence defense, led by juniors KJ Spann, David Manon and Mauricio Garcia, had its best game of the season, limiting Lowell to just 176 yards of total offense. But the Lancers also shot themselves in the foot with foolish defensive penalties.
One such penalty came on what should have been the final play of the first half. With the ball on the Lawrence 24 and five seconds on the clock, Lowell quarterback Evan Finn went back to pass and was sacked. The time expired but a flag for a facemask penalty gave Lowell one more, untimed play. The Red Raiders sent out kicker Cam Durkin, who drilled a 31-yard field goal to give his team a 10-0 lead at intermission.
Lowell pushed the lead to 17-0 on the opening possession of the third quarter. Finn capped the 7-play, 51-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to fullback Jacob Smith.
Lawrence was able to slice into the lead early in the fourth quarter. Rosario led the Lancers on a 13-play, 72-yard drive, sparked by a 19-yard run by tailback Jadiel Gomez (12 carries, 37 yards).
On 4th and goal from the 11, Soler ran a crossing pattern and hauled in a perfectly thrown pass from Rosario, who put the ball where only Soler could catch it, along the right sideline.
The 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Lowell capped the scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run by Rivera on the final play of the game. Rivera had set up the score with an interception that he returned to the Lawrence 10 with 2:16 remaining.
