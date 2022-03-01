Major League Baseball chose this path.
The league and its 30 ownership groups chose to implement the lockout. They chose not to engage in negotiations for six weeks. They chose to pursue a strategy seemingly focused more on cracking the players union than on finding common ground. Now they have chosen to cancel regular season games rather than lift the lockout and allow the season to move forward while discussions continue.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recently said this would be a “disastrous outcome” for the game, and fans should know exactly where to direct their anger when Opening Day comes and goes with no baseball.
While the instinct for many is to blame the players during any work stoppage, this mess is entirely on the owners.
The owners, stewards of cherished cultural traditions worth billions of dollars, are part of a legal monopoly that practically prints money and is structured in a way that makes failure almost impossible. Over the past decade, the owners have seen their share of the game’s revenues steadily increase. Now they’re ready to let the sport burn on their watch because all of that is still not enough.
Here is what the two sides have offered the other to this point. The players are offering an expanded playoff format and uniform advertising worth hundreds of millions of dollars. This in exchange for structural changes that would help encourage teams to spend more on payroll, eliminate tanking and service time manipulation and get younger players paid more earlier in their career.
The owners are offering a universal designated hitter in exchange for salary increases that barely keep up with inflation, much less the sport’s overall revenues. That plus structural changes that may address some of the game’s issues but likely wouldn’t significantly alter the owner-tilted status quo.
They’re basically offering the players a turkey sandwich and insisting it’s a Thanksgiving meal.
It didn’t have to be this way. The owners could accommodate all of the players’ requests and they would still be richer than any of us could ever dream, yet they’ve consistently cried poverty even though all but one MLB club is valued at at least $1 billion by Forbes, with the Miami Marlins just below that mark at $990 million.
Manfred even claimed recently that owning a baseball team is less profitable than investing in the stock market, though the limited information we do have on the league’s financials suggests the clubs aren’t hurting for cash.
Take the Atlanta Braves, one of two publicly owned franchises in MLB. A few days ago Liberty Media, the Braves’ corporate owners, announced their 2021 annual earnings and reported that the club took in $568 million in revenue — close to $6 million per home game (playoffs included)— and had $104 million in profits.
The club did just win the World Series and also incurred heavy losses during the 2020 pandemic year, but the Braves were highly profitable in 2018 and 2019 as well, so it’s not like 2021 was an outlier.
Meanwhile, the Braves’ 2021 payroll sat at $153 million, close to $60 million below the luxury tax threshold, and they have inexplicably allowed franchise icon Freddie Freeman to hit free agency. This isn’t the Tampa Bay Rays we’re talking about either, the Braves are a big market club backed by one of the wealthiest ownership groups in American professional sports. They can afford to spend a little more on player salaries.
As for the notion among some fans that players should be grateful to make millions playing a kid’s game, the reality is most players don’t earn as much as people would expect. More than half of the league’s players earn less than $1 million per year, and MLB’s minimum salary last year was $570,500, the lowest of the big four professional sports leagues. The road to even earn that much is long and arduous.
The majority of NFL and NBA players enter their respective league around age 22 on four-year rookie contracts, meaning the vast majority of players hit free agency by their mid-20s with the promise of their prime years ahead of them. But in baseball, even the best prospects typically spend at least a couple of years in the minors, which the league has actively contracted in recent years and where players often earn below-minimum wage salaries and endure grueling, barebones living conditions.
Those that do reach the big leagues must accrue six years of service time to reach free agency, by which time many are deep into or even past their prime.
Andover’s Mike Yastrzemski, for example, was a late bloomer who didn’t make his debut with the San Francisco Giants until he was 28. He won’t hit free agency until he’s 34.
For players who have dedicated their life to baseball the payoff of achieving a big league dream is worth it, and without those players the game would not exist. They are right to fight for a bigger share, and the fact that the league is willing to go to such lengths to deny them is shameful.
This lockout is a product of pure owner avarice and every game that’s lost falls squarely on their shoulders.
