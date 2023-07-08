Qualifying for any level of professional golf not only takes a well-rounded game and a raw ability to strike the ball — it takes stamina, consistency and a sturdy mental fortitude.
Throughout his illustrious amateur career, Chris Francoeur has begun to master this reality step by step. and it’s his latest stop on a journey he hopes will ultimately land him on the PGA Tour that has really opened his eyes as to just how challenging it is to make a living on the links.
Following sensational runs at St. John’s Prep, the University of Rhode Island and University of Louisville, Francoeur now finds himself competing on the PGA Tour Canada. The 24-year-old Amesbury resident earned his card by finishing fifth overall at a four-day qualifying school (Q-School) held at Wigwam Golf Club back in April.
He now has three events under his belt north of the border, making the cut in two to earn automatic exemption for the remainder of the current season.
“I wanted to try to get some status somewhere rather than bouncing around and playing mini-tour events,” Francoeur said on what prompted him to attempt to join the PGA Tour Canada.
“These events (in Canada) are run the same as regular tour events, so it’s a great learning experience to see how the actual tour works ... routine, schedule, practice time, all that. It’s been great.”
Once he qualified, Francoeur entered his first tournament with little expectations. He proceeded to dazzle, however, finishing at 12-under par to snare a tie for fourth place overall. That earned him about $6,000 in prize money — a far cry from the rates on the actual PGA Tour, but more than enough to keep him hungry for more.
“That was a really fun week. I really went into it with no expectations; I didn’t know how my game would stack up,” said Francoeur. “But I went out and shot a 63 on my first day, so that was a confidence booster to show that I really belonged out there.”
Somewhat surprisingly, Francoeur’s impressively low opening round wasn’t good enough for a Day 1 lead.
“No matter how good you’re playing, there’s almost always someone else that’s playing better than you,” he admitted. “So you really have to keep your foot on the gas.”
Francoeur finished his debut event — the Royal Beach Victoria Open — with rounds of 68, 71 and 66 to earn the tie for fourth. He followed that up with another made cut in late June at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open (68-70-73-64 — 275 (-5)), ultimately finishing in a tie in 48th.
In his third tournament — the ATB Classic this past weekend — Francoeur stumbled a bit in his opening round with a 79, battled back well on Friday with a 70, but failed to make the cut for the first time in Canada.
He’s still in great shape overall to finish among the top 60 in the point standings, however.
Looming stops include events in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, among others. Up until last month, Francoeur has never played golf in Canada, and he’s still taking it all in.
“The courses are similar to Northeast golf, I’d say,” said Francoeur. “Definitely some tighter tree lines; I don’t hit a lot of driver. The courses so far have just been super tight but not super long, so if you can hit the fairways you put yourself in a good position to make birdies.”
The PGA Tour Canada will host six more regular season events before the field is whittled down to those top 60 for the Tour Championship.
Francoeur plans to finish out the season before likely trying his hand at qualifying for next year’s Korn Ferry Tour in the fall, which provides a more direct route to earn PGA Tour status. Depending on where he finishes in the standings this year, he could bypass at least one stage of the grueling Korn Ferry Tour qualifying.
“It’s been great, definitely a lot of positives so far,” said Francoeur. “Playing on the Canadian Tour you’re not expecting to make a lot of money; it’s more for the learning experience and getting used to how pro golf works, and that’s really been great so far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.