The North Andover Scarlet Knights fell to 2-2 on the season after a 26-14 defeat at the hands of Tewksbury on Friday night at Doucette Field.
North Andover led 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 just 2:58 into the third quarter on touchdown runs by James Federico (9 yards) and Zach Wolinski (4 yards).
Tewksbury then scored 26 unanswered points. It started with a 96-yard kick-off return by Sean Hirtle, which set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Alex Arbogast. Then in the fourth quarter, the Redmen scored three more, including a 3-yard TD reception by Michael Sullivan on a pass from Vinnie Ciancio, and then a pair of TD runs by Hirtle (4 yards) and Arbogast (7 yards).
The Hirtle touchdown came shortly after Tewksbury's Ryan Fleming blocked a North Andover punt, that saw Blake Ryder recover it.
Offensively for North Andover, quarterback Drew Fitzgerald completed 7-of-13 passes for 141 yards and had two interceptions. Federico finished with 65 rushing yards on seven carries and also had a 49-yard catch, while, Wolinski finished with 13 carries for 57 yards and also had two catches for a combined 16 yards.
