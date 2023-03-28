NORTH ANDOVER -- Things move quickly when you are a hot commodity in big-time college sports, and Joe Gallo found that out over the last week.
He had become a finalist for the open position at Holy Cross, which plays in the Patriot League.
But instead, he agreed to a long-term extension to remain at Merrimack College, a program that became a national “name” after winning the NEC regular season and tournament championship, but didn’t get a bid in the NCAA Division 1 tourney because the school had another year to wait -- the four-year grace period -- after moving to Div. 1.
“Stadium’s” Jeff Goodman of Newburyport was the first to report the news, and TMR (The Mack Report) has independently confirmed his report.
"Coach Gallo has engineered an unprecedented level of success for a program transitioning to Division 1," said Merrimack's athletic director Jeremy Gibson. "We are thrilled that Joe will continue to lead the Merrimack men's basketball program as we become eligible to participate in March Madness."
Gallo was also pursued by NJIT, which plays in America East with the likes of UMass Lowell, Vemont, Albany and Maine.
But instead he will remain with the Warriors program well into the next half-dozen years.
Gallo last signed a four-year extension in November, 2020.
Moments after Goodman reported Gallo’s extension, Holy Cross announced that it had hired Fordham assistant coach Dave Paulsen to become its new head coach.
Gallo guided Merrimack to the NEC Tournament Championship this past season. The Warriors also finished first in the NEC regular season for the second time in four seasons.
This has been part of Merrimack’s trend. Last year, Merrimack retained men's hockey coach Scott Borek, re-signing him to an extension last year, thus keeping the two highest-profile coaches in North Andover.
Retaining key personnel hasn’t always been the norm at Merrimack, but it has been the norm for at least the last decade.
Since Dr. Christopher Hopey took over as president and Jeremy Gibson took over as AD, Merrimack has not lost a head coach to a higher-paying gig elsewhere.
The school has repeatedly stepped up to retain a critical coach when necessary.
