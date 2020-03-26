Anyone who’s been to at least one of Dallion Johnson’s games since the fourth grade — whether it be travel team, AAU or at Phillips — has either seen or heard his father, Wallace, in the stands.
You literally couldn’t have missed him.
Wallace Johnson has been to every one of his son’s games, usually with some sort of device at the ready to record some film. Oh, and according to his son, he has no issues being vocal.
“He’s definitely yelling during the game,” laughed Dallion. “Definitely my freshman year he kind of was in my head. I would look at him and he would tell me to shoot more or play more defense. But I’d say I was able to block him out after sophomore year.”
Joking aside, Wallace has been there for every step of the journey, long before he became a "national" player and Mass. Gatorade Player of the Year, something that’s not lost on the talented Dallion.
“He’s definitely had the biggest impact on my career,” said Dallion. “He’s pretty much played the biggest role. He always wants to see me succeed.”
Family friend Jeff Nelson, a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, says the Johnsons have a lot to be proud of with Dallion.
“Wallace is in the gym a ton with Dallion,” said Nelson. “He did an amazing job keeping him focused. But the thing that Wallace should take a lot of credit for is that Dallion is such a humble kid.”
