At six-feet, four inches and 205 pounds, Brady Gaudet is intimidating presence, whether he’s a power forward on the basketball court, throwing the shot put and discus during the spring track season, or playing on the soccer field.
He can dunk a basketball. In soccer, he grew up playing goalie, but last year because of an injury, he played the majority of his minutes as the team’s center-defensive back. Nothing got past him.
He’s hoping that repeats itself again this year, but in his familiar position of keeper.
After watching New Hampshire All-State Honorable Mention selection Matthew Ferreira graduate and take his talents to Salem State, first-year head coach Ian Valcich immediately knew when taking the job that Gaudet would be switching positions once again.
“He’s the backbone of our team. He’s one of our senior captains. He’s one of leaders, and we’re looking for him to have that confidence and strong leadership back there in the net,” said Valcich.
Valcich is a physical education teacher at the middle school and first met Gaudet when he was in the seventh grade. He watched him develop as a student-athlete, including coaching him during his freshman and sophomore seasons at the JV level. Gaudet was called up to the varsity team and made several spot starts as both a field player and back-up goalie. Then in the preseason a year ago, an injury allowed Gaudet to come off the bench and get a starting spot on defense.
“It was a little weird. I hadn’t played the field in about ten years. It was kind of an adjustment. I had to practice on a few things to get back in there, but I was happy to play and happy to help the team,” he said. “I had to work on footwork and positioning mostly. I had to think about where I had to be a lot differently than when I’m in net.”
While Gaudet’s position for this season is pretty clear, the rest of the team’s spots are mostly all up for grabs. The Blue Devils have a lot of youth and inexperience on this year’s roster which has been an adjustment thus far in the pre-season.
“We are a very young team so I do think confidence will be a huge thing for us and we’re going to have to develop a lot,” said Gaudet. “We have to work on our team chemistry as well. We have a lot of new players, so we have to find our roles on the team so we can all support each other and help.”
The team still has some questions marks in terms of who will score the goals and if wins will be coming their way. Valcich knows there’s no question he has one of the better keepers around.
“Brady’s a big presence in the net and he has great hands. He’s loud, he’s confident and is very aggressive. If there’s a breakaway, I’m almost positive that Brady has a great chance of saving it,” said Valcich. “On corner kicks, he has great hands, he jumps up high and can just go up and grab the soccer ball. All of that is just a huge help for our team. Having a great goalie is very important to any team and he will keep us in a lot of games. I think he’s one of the top goalies in the state and I’m just really excited to watch him hopefully have a couple of clean sheets and more clean sheets than we had last year.”
Division I
Berton to lead Windham
A year ago, Windham was coming off a solid 9-6-2 season, losing in the first round of the playoffs. The Jaguars were returning a handful of talented players, including triplets Max, Ryan and Sam Husson, and the three of them helped lead Windham to an improved 14-3-1 mark, including reaching the state semi-finals.
The triplets are gone, however veteran head coach Mike Hachey returns four starters including goalie Blake Berton, who was named to the D-I All-State Honorable Mention team.
“We are returning a core of experienced players that will be incorporating a lot of new teammates. Our staff will focus on building a team that combines and highlights their strengths,” said Hachey. “We see a tremendous amount of potential in this group. Evaluating our success will be based on the ability to maximize this potential.”
The other returning starters include forward Kevin Brooks, midfielder Ben Breen and defender Cayson Neal, all seniors.
Youth, inexperience at Pinkerton
The other Division I team to make it to the playoffs last year was Pinkerton Academy, behind the veteran presence of coach Kerry Boles, who enters this season with a whopping 332 career victories. Last year the Astros finished 6-7-4 overall, which included a preliminary round playoff loss. This year’s team is extremely young.
“It will be important for us to remain healthy this season. We will also need the younger/newcomers to develop this season,” said Boles. “We have ten new players who do not have any varsity experience so it will be vital for them to progress quickly in order to make positive contributions. This will be a work in progress all season long and I’m sure we will have some growing pains along the way; but I like our potential. With that said, I’ve been very happy thus far regarding our pre-season workouts, our work ethic and the quality of kids on this team. I look forward to another fun and successful season.”
Boles believes the top four teams in the state, on paper, includes Hanover, Bedford, Nashua South as well as Windham.
Blue Devils have a new coach
After serving as the JV coach the past two years, Valcich is taking over as the head coach at Salem. He takes over a team that finished with four wins a year ago, and he’s hoping to change that around.
“We are hoping to return back to the Division I playoffs and make some noise. We have three very solid senior midfielders with Chris Gonzales, Yassir Hounane and Michael Ferriera that will be able to control the middle of the field and be leaders on the team,” said Valcich. “We graduated four senior defenders last year but have a determined group of sophomore defenders with Matty Crocker, Jake Delano, Dereck Campbell and Jack Redman that have worked very hard over preseason and ready to step up and fill in their shoes.
“I am also excited to watch newcomers and underclassmen Levi Leite de Vasconcelos and Mateus Pinto help out the team in scoring up top.”
Another new coach added this year is Bobby Drouin, who is taking over behind the bench at Pelham. Last year the Pythons finished 7-8-2 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Drouin takes over a team that has six returning starters and six other returning letterwinners.
“We have a solid core group of players returning led by captains Jack Drouin and Ryan Leplant,” said coach Drouin. “These players, exemplify everything about the program and what it means to be student athletes. Through their leadership, work ethic, and drive these four year varsity lettermen are the heart and soul of team.”
Jack Drouin scored 20 goals last season.
“We graduated five seniors/starters from last year’s program and have a nice balance of upperclassman, led by juniors Colby Crear and Kaeden Truong, along with a solid group of young players. The sophomore class has five young and talented players that are poised to take on starting roles this season. We play in a very tough division and expect to see some great competition. New Hampshire has a number of talented teams and players and should be exciting to be part of the process.”
