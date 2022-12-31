To the surprise of nobody – I mean it’s been nearly five decades now – the Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament delivered: Passion, intrigue, drama, great hoops, competition.
But this was different.
Let the record show that the final major athletic event of 2022 broke some major ground. How fitting it was, in the 50th anniversary year of Title IX, that the girls and boys events finally stood on equal footing.
Same building, same courts, same days of play, thanks to the amazing facilities at Merrimack College.
“I really love it,” said North Andover High senior standout Hannah Martin, who helped carry the Scarlet Knights into the girls title game on Friday evening.
“It’s been pretty obvious through the years that mens sports have been valued more than womens sports. This tournament, I think over the years, girls have proven to be at that same level -- especially this year.”
To be honest, it’s been such a long time coming.
You can toss blame out there or ignore past history. The boys always drew the best dates or the best gyms. They got Friday nights – and the mammoth crowds that followed. Logistics didn’t allow equality, and the boys got the benefit of the doubt every time.
Enter Merrimack and, of course, the tourney savior, Charles Daher of Commonwealth Motors.
Daher stepped up for this event nine years ago, and he had one thought in mind.
Equality.
“I said from the beginning that there was no way I was going to resurrect this tournament without the girls without the girls getting equal treatment, and look how amazing it’s become,” said Daher. “Don’t forget, I have three daughters.”
If Daher was wondering, the student-athletes noticed, and man were they impressed. Mission accomplished on that.
“It’s been awesome having us all play at Merrimack, you know an equal spotlight,” said senior Amelia Hanscom of the girls champ Andover High squad.
“(Fairness) is always something you worry about, but it’s been really nice in this tournament. We’re all playing on the same court.”
Over the three days on Hammel Court and the new floor in the Lawler Arena, it wasn’t just about the boys.
The intensity and emotion flowed for all.
North Andover’s Martin authored one of those special moments that so many folks in the crowd will remember in the semis, beating the buzzer and Methuen High with a clutch runner only seconds after getting bashed in the nose.
“It’s just super cool to be able to play in a tournament like this,” she said. “It’s great that the girls are allowed to show how exciting our game is.”
Daher, who on the weekend before the tournament handed out $16,000 in scholarship checks to worthy team members, proudly took in the bulk of the action at Merrimack.
He loved the event’s new home.
“The electricity (Friday night) was amazing for both the boys and girls games and brought the whole area together at a great venue,” Daher said.
Of course, the owner of Commonwealth Motors supports high school athletics at every turn.
“There’s nothing better than high school sports to build team spirit and lifelong friendships no matter what kind of athlete you are,” he said.
This was no accident, landing Merrimack as a venue was a stroke of genius, not a stroke of luck.
But the Commonwealth Classic has moved forward like it never has before – 2022 goes down as a landmark year.
Let’s hope for many, many more just like it.
