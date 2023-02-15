To be honest, Tony Sarkis is not the least bit surprised with the progression. The Greater Lawrence Tech football coach has seen this movie before.
“When he came to us, he was just a good athlete but nothing special as a football player on the freshmen team,” Sarkis said of 2021 Reggies grad Tiago Fernandes. “By the time he was a senior, we couldn’t get him off the field …. Offense, defense, special teams, everything.”
A couple years down the road, Fernandes is making a similar type of progression at Nichols College.
As a 155-pound freshman, he paid his dues early with the Bison. This fall, Fernandes announced his presence with authority, and he did it the hard way, earning a regular spot in the backfield rotation.
Why was it the hard way?
“I had a really good camp, but I strained my MCL,” said Fernandes. “I came back strong and ended up starting the last four games.”
Big things are expected over the next two seasons for the former Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back.
“I talked to the coaches down there, and they love him,” said Sarkis.
The immense strides on the field by Fernandes — going from the Commonwealth Conference in high school to college ball — have been dwarfed by Fernandes’ work on the other side of the game, that is in the classroom.
That one might have shocked Sarkis a bit — in 2018.
“Academics weren’t that important to him before football,” said Sarkis.
Fernandes agreed.
“Obviously, it was a last-minute decision. My senior year, with Covid, we only played five games, but I thought I could be good. I applied to Nichols at the last minute to play there.
“It was different, when I got here. I expected myself to deliver, to do the best I could and get on the field. Football was the reason I did it. It’s the reason I’m in college. Football gave me a purpose. It gave me a reason to stay in school.”
Maturity is an amazing thing, though. When he got to Nichols, the tables turned a bit.
“At that point, it was football. Now, I know education is the most important thing,” said Fernandes. “It’s like coach Sarkis always says. Football is just the gravy. That’s what I took to heart. I can’t keep doing this forever.”
And Nichols has been the best place for this criminal justice major. Late in his senior year at the Tech, he had no clue where Dudley or the school even were.
“I’m here to get an education, here to get my money’s worth … I’m not a big talker in class, but I just try to do my work and show up to class every day.”
A bigger, stronger, faster Fernandes could be just the tool to help the Bison make the jump from 4-6 into the land of winning.
“It’s now in the offseason, so we’re just lifting four times a week and then we’ll have captains’ practices,” Fernandes said. “I just want to keep working at it. When I got here I thought I was big, and everyone said I was too small. I’m looking to get bigger and better.”
