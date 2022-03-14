They make up, perhaps, the greatest girls basketball rivalry in Massachusetts over the past 25 years.
The archrivals are the two most successful girls hoops programs in the Eagle-Tribune area over the past two decades, and have each gone through the other on the way to state titles.
Now, on Tuesday, Andover High and Central Catholic girls basketball will add another memorable chapter to their legendary rivalry, as they play for a trip to the Division 1 title game.
“Playing Central in the state semis is a dream,” said Andover star Anna Foley. “This wasn’t possible before this year’s rule change (to a state-wide tournament.) We obviously have a long history of competitive games, and I know Central is as excited for this as we are. We’re both are very talented teams who love to win, so it’s definitely going to be a battle. We can’t wait for Tuesday!”
Top-seeded Andover High (20-1) and No. 4 Central Catholic (19-4) will face off in the MIAA Division 1 Final Four (semifinals) on Tuesday at Tewksbury High School (7 p.m.) The winner will move on to play for a state championship.
“To me, the rivalry is something that just adds fuel to the flame,” said Raiders forward Claire Finney. “We play them a few times every season, and the intensity and atmosphere is just everything you could want as a player. We’re so excited to get another shot at them. We’re preparing and getting ready as best as possible so we can be ready to go on Tuesday.”
Tuesday will mark the third time Andover and Central have faced off this winter. The Golden Warriors won both games, but after a decisive 50-37 win in their season-opener, the Warriors had to hold off the Raiders 49-47 on Feb. 6.
“This rivalry is what basketball’s all about, two great teams and huge rivals looking to survive and advance,” said Golden Warriors star Amelia Hanscom. “Central is a very skilled basketball team and it’s awesome that we get to play our MVC rival in such a competitive environment like the state semis. We are super excited for Tuesday.”
Few rivalries in any sport have matched when Andover and Central girls have faced off on the court.
In the last 15 years, the two teams have met 45 times — with Andover holding a 26-19 advantage in wins. Central, however, had won 9 of 11 prior to this winter.
This also marks the seventh time in 15 years the Raiders and Golden Warriors have met in the state tournament, with Andover holding a 5-1 advantage.
Most notably, Andover eliminated the Raiders three straight years from 2010-12 on the way to Division 1 state titles for the Nicole Boudreau-led Golden Warriors. The Raiders responded by beating the Golden Warriors in the 2013 tournament, on the way to a Division 1 state championship, led by Casey McLaughlin.
“We definitely respect Andover so much,” said Central point guard Arlenis “Lenny” Velos. “We’ve definitely put in the work and will go at them 10-times harder on Tuesday. Taking care of the ball and applying more pressure are definitely key points that will help us get this win. I have a lot of faith in my teammates. We will not stop here!”
To win on Tuesday, Andover and Central Catholic will have to find a way to slow the other’s dominant low-post presence.
The Raiders features returning All-Scholastic Ashley Dinges. The surging 6-foot sophomore forward is averaging 20.1 points a game this winter, and has tallied a combined 65 points in the last two tournament wins.
“The rivalry with Andover means a lot to me and our team,” said Dinges. “They are a very good team. We know what we need to work on and improve on so we can have a better outcome this time.”
But the Golden Warriors counter with a pair of Eagle-Tribune All-Star forwards in 6-foot-3 Foley (15.9 ppg) and 5-foot-11 Hanscom (14.5 ppg).
“Dinges is obviously a very talented, all-around stellar player who’s been the key piece for them all year,” said Foley. “But I know my coaches, my teammates, and myself have faith in our defense against her. We also know she has other players around her like Claire Finney who have stepped up in their tournament run, so we can’t forget about the others on the court.”
Andover now hopes to top their rival for a third time, and earn a trip to the state title game.
“Playing Central Catholic is always going to be a battle,” said Golden Warrior tri-captain Hailey Doherty. “They are a very skilled team. It’s very exciting to have the chance to play them in the Final Four this year. We are just super excited to play like we know how to play!”
