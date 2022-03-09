LAWRENCE — After Ashley Dinges hauled in a long pass in the paint, head-faked a defender and tossed in a lay-up for the final points of her masterpiece performance, the Central Catholic crowd went wild as she walked to the bench and was embraced by her teammates.
It was a worthy celebration for a record night.
“That’s my girl right there,” said Raiders point guard Arlenis Velos. “She’s an amazing player and an amazing teammate. She used her size to dominate the paint again tonight, and has led us to great success.”
Dinges delivered a stunning 39 points — believed to be a Central Catholic girls single-game record — and added 20 rebounds as the No. 4-seeded Raiders pulled away late for a 61-43 victory over gritty No. 20 North Andover on Tuesday night in the Division 1 Round of 16.
“This feels great,” said a modest Dinges. “We figured out what was working, picked up our defense, got a few more rebounds and slowed down on offense, and that worked. I tried to be confident and composed. We knew this was a big game, and I wanted to give it my all. I just wanted to help us get the win.”
Central (17-4) advances to the Division 1 Round of 8 and will host No. 5 Bishop Feehan (21-2) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
No matter what North Andover threw at Dinges, there was simply no slowing the returning Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer.
The 6-foot sophomore dominated the paint, regularly shooting over smaller opponents, scoring on rebounds or utilizing a low-post move to create space for a layup. She also knocked down two 3-pointers and regularly got herself to the free throw line, knocking down 9 of 15.
“Ashley had a terrific night,” said Central Catholic head coach Casey Grange. “She used screens well. I think hitting a couple outside shots early opened her up inside, then she just went to work on the post.
“Ashley just works so hard. She wants the team to win so much. She always comes to a time-out with ideas. He never wants to come off the court, in a game or in practice. She just wants it. It’s great for a team when your best player is also your hardest worker.”
But despite Dinges’ brilliant night, North Andover (11-10) did not go down easily, despite losing to Central twice in the regular season.
The Raiders began the game in dominant form, opening with an 11-0 run and not surrendering a Scarlet Knights basket for the first 5:14 of the game. But North Andover’s Sydney Rogers hit a jumper, then stuck a corner 3-pointer. Hannah Martin added a layup and Central led just 13-10 after a quarter.
Dinges scored 13 points in the second quarter alone, but North Andover continued to hold strong, and the Knights trailed just 28-22 at halftime.
Martin opened the third quarter with a driving layup and a jumper, and North Andover trailed just 28-26 a minute into the second half. But Central Catholic began to pull away throughout the third, and Dinges scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to ice the victory.
“This was a gutsy performance for us,” said North Andover head coach Jessalyn Deveny. “We knew what he had in front of us. Central is a top team. But we have been playing very well, and this team has come together as one. We knew we had a shot, and we hung close for a long time before they just broke free.”
Sydney Rogers (14 points) and Martin (13 points) led the Scarlet Knights. Velos excelled on defense for Central, and Kathleen Smith grabbed 12 rebounds.
“It was a tough game, but we really pulled through to get this one,” said Velos. “They have a very tough team, but we wanted this one. I’m excited to go to the Elite Eight. No matter what is in front of us, we believe we can beat anyone.”
Central Catholic 61, North Andover 43
State Division 1 Round of 16
North Andover (43): Jacqueline Rogers 1 1-4 3, Hannah Martin 5 2-2 13, Sydney Rogers 4 5-6 14, Katie Robie 3 2-2 8, Sarah Von Sneidern 1 0-0 2, Jane Papell 1 0-0 3, Maeve Gaffny 0 0-0 0. Margaret Fallon 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-14 43
Central Catholic (61): Beers 0 0-0 0, Veloz 3 0-0 6, Deleon 0 2-2 2, Castro 0 0-0 0, Finney 1 1-2 3, Guertin 1 0-0 3, Montague 0 0-0 0, Dinges 14 9-15 39, Yfantopulos 0 0-0 0, Finneran 0 0-0 0, Smith 3 2-4 8, Dick 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 14–23 61
3-pointers: NA — Martin, S. Rogers, Jane Papell; CC — Guertin, Dinges 2
North Andover (11-10): 10 12 9 12 — 43
Central Catholic (17-4): 13 15 14 19 — 61
