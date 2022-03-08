ANDOVER — Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom each scored 20 points and No. 1 Andover held off upset minded No. 16 Framingham, 60-52, Tuesday night at the Dunn Gym.
Andover (19-1) advances to the State Division 1 quarterfinals against Cinderella No. 24 Newton North (12-11), which scored on an improbable buzzer-beater by Abigail Wright to beat Chelmsford, 46-45.
Marissa Kobelski added 13 points in the win while Ari White had five key points all in the second quarter. Foley and Hanscom also were forces on the backboards.
Kobelski had a big defensive assignment covering Framingham’s superb Selina Monestime. The 6-foot junior guard had 16 points and lived up to her press clippings but Kobelski made it difficult. The Regan sisters, underclassmen Katie and Allie, added 14 points apiece in the loss.
Coach Alan Hibino said, “This time of the year everyboy is good. Survive and advance and that’s what we did tonight.”
Andover 60, Framingham 52
State Division 1 Round of 16 Andover (60): Morgan Shirley 0, Anna Foley 20, Amelia Hanscom 20, Marissa Kobelski 13, Kathleen Yates 0, Tess Gobiel 0, Ari White 5, Michaela Buckley 2. Totals: 21-16-60
3-pointers: Kobelski 1, Hanscom 1
Framingham (14-8): 13 14 10 15 — 52
Andover (19-1): 15 11 19 15 — 60
