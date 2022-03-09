TEWKSBURY — Some call it “puck luck.” Others talk of “the hockey gods.”
Whatever it’s called, the Andover High girls hockey team had none of it against Canton High on Wednesday night in the Division 2 Round of 16 at the Breakaway Ice Arena in Tewksbury.
If the Golden Warriors did, they would be on their way to the Division 2 State Quarterfinals
Instead, No. 8 Andover saw its season come to an end with a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to No. 9 Canton in the Sweet 16.
Junior Ellie Bohane scored the game-winning goal, 4:22 into the 4-on-4 overtime, sending the Bulldogs (16-6-0) into a quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Duxbury High.
Bohane’s goal came out of a scrum in front of Andover goalie Lillian Jagger. Neither team was able to gain control of the puck for several seconds, as it pinballed between four players. Finally, Bohane was able to chop at it with a backhand and flip it in.
The teams had traded power play goals in the third period. Andover senior Abby Murnane scored on a re-direct with 2:08 to play in regulation, sending the game to overtime.
“Canton is a really good, strong team. Our girls were prepared to be in a tough battle with them,” said Andover coach Meagan Keefe. “A couple of bounces didn’t go our way and their goalie was phenomenal.”
Keefe wrapped up her rookie season as head coach with a record of 13-7-2. She skated for the Golden Warriors as a player and spent five seasons behind the bench as an assistant before taking the reins of the team this year.
“To work with these girls has been something special. I love coaching them, I love working with them,” said Keefe. “It’s been a great year and I’m very proud of them.”
Defense has been the calling card for Andover throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. After opening the tournament with a 4-0 win over Franklin, the Warriors blanked Canton through the first two periods. Led by captain Ashley Chiango and fellow seniors Jacqui Haney and Murnane, the Andover defense kept Canton from generating quality scoring chances and quickly triggered the transition.
Unfortunately, even as the Warriors were dominating the action and keeping the puck in the Bulldogs’ end of the ice for extended periods, they had nothing to show for it. Canton’s defense clogged the front of the net and blocked 13 shots in the game.
What shots Andover was able to put on net through the first two periods were handled by Canton junior goalie Carolyn Durand (22 saves).
Canton finally broke the scoreless tie on a power play goal with 7:53 to play in the third period. Andover very nearly killed off a penalty, but with three seconds left on the advantage, Canton caught a huge break, when a shot from the point by senior captain Allie McCabe deflected off an Andover player, changed direction and trickled in.
With its season on the line, Andover ramped up its intensity and buzzed the Canton net. Chiango made a steal at the blue line and got a clean look from the right slot, only to be denied by a kick save from Durand. Moments later, junior Eliza O’Sullivan made a nice rush down the right side but Durand made a nice blocker save.
While not generating a goal, the heavy pressure led to a power play, as defenseman Maya Battista was sent off for roughing with 2:26 to play.
It took Andover just 18 seconds to take advantage. After having her first shot blocked, Chiango got a second chance and snapped off a low wrist shot from the left point. Murnane was camped out in front of the net, got a stick on the puck as it sizzled past and deflected it past Durand for the tying goal.
Andover looked to take advantage of the momentum swing and kept up the pressure but Durand came up big with stops in the final minute of regulation and the first few minutes of overtime.
Canton 2, Andover 1 (OT)
Division 1 Round of 16
Canton (16-6-0): 0 0 1 1 — 2
Andover (13-7-2): 0 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: A — Abby Murnane; C — Maya Battista, Ellie Bohane
Assists: A — Ashley Chiango; C — Maya Battista, Tori Carr, Audrey Koen
Saves: A — Lillian Jagger 19; C — Carolyn Durand 22
