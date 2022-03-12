NORTH ANDOVER — When you are assuming the role of “David” and heading into battle against the “Goliath” of your sport, there is only one rule that matters — Don’t miss.
Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover took its best shot against the juggernaut that is Austin Prep, but it wasn’t enough.
Ninth-seeded HPNA played the game of its live in the Division 1 quarterfinals, Saturday evening at Merrimack College. But it wasn’t enough, as top-seeded Austin Prep (25-0-0) got a pair of goals from Kathryn Karo, en route to a 4-0 victory.
AP goaltender Lauren Hanafin has now recorded an eye-popping 19 shutouts this season, including three straight in the state tournament.
The Cougars now advance to the Division 1 semifinals against Acton-Boxborough (a 5-4 winner of St. Mary’s of Lynn) on Monday.
“In the second period, we outplayed them and outshot them. But (Austin Prep) is such a supremely talented team,” said HPNA coach Gary Kane. “It was just so much fun to be here to play.”
Austin Prep outshot HPNA by a modest 26-22 margin. It was a far cry from the regular season meeting between teams on Feb. 21, when the Cougars peppered HPNA freshman goalie Julianna Taylor with 48 shots in a 2-0 victory.
“We played them about three weeks ago. (Tonight) we threw in a little defensive thing that they probably hadn’t been up against,” said Kane. “They had 48 shots the last time. Our goal was to knock that down by 10 and we cut it down to 26.”
On Saturday, the biggest problem for HPNA (12-9-2) was its own power play. Austin Prep was not only able to kill off four penalties during the game, it scored a pair of shorthanded goals. The first, by Isabel Hulse, gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead in the first period. The other, by junior McKenzie Cerato, came late in the second period.
“I joked with the referee at one point and asked if we could decline the next power play we got,” said Kane.
Down 1-0 after one, HPNA brought the fight to Austin Prep in the second period, dominating long stretches and keeping the Cougars pinned.
HPNA had several excellent scoring bids in the period, but each time was turned away by Hanafin (22 saves). Her best stop of the night may have come with around 6:30 to play in the second period and the Cougars clinging to a 1-0 lead. Hanafin made a brilliant kick save on a backhand by HPNA senior captain Kat Yeltsis, alone in front of the net.
That save led to an Austin Prep transition counter attack. Taylor made a nice save on a bid by Riley Loveland, of Andover, but Karo was there to put home the rebound and give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.
A power play late in the period gave HPNA an excellent chance to get back in the game, But Cerato (goal, two assists) stole a pass inside the AP blue line, went the length of the ice and beat Taylor cleanly for the shorthanded goal, (25th of the season) to give Austin Prep a 3-0 lead.
That goal seemed to take the wind out the HPNA sails. The Hillies looked gassed in the third period. While they continued to play hard, it was clear they had lost a step. AP buzzed the net, resulting in Karo’s second goal (30th of the season), with assists going to Loveland and Cerato.
Austin Prep 4, HPNA 0
Division 1 quarterfinals
HPNA (12-9-2): 0 0 0 — 0
AP (25-0-0): 1 2 1 — 4
Goals: Isabel Hulse, Kathryn Karo 2, McKenzie Cerato
Assists: Cerato 2, Riley Loveland 2, Madison Vitlands,
Saves: HPNA — Julia Taylor 22; AP — Lauryn Hanafin 22
