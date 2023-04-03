Rose MacLean’s performance in Andover High’s run to the Division 2 semifinals this winter was nothing short of brilliant.

In fact, it was legendary. Here’s a look:

MacLean scored twice in the Golden Warriors’ first round win over Wellesley.

She tallied a goal and four assists in the Sweet 16 victory over Pembroke.

MacLean scored perhaps the biggest goal in Andover High girls hockey history with a tally with 0:07 to go in regulation to beat Sandwich in the Division 2 quarterfinals. She also scored the game-tying goal in the third period.

She added one final goal in the Division 2 semis.

For that and so much more, MacLean is our 2023 Eagle-Tribune girls hockey Player of the Year after leading the Golden Warriors to 17-4-2 record and their second trip to the state semifinals in program history. She was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring.

McLean — who finished the season with 16 goals — becomes the first Andover High athlete to earn Eagle-Tribune girls hockey MVP since the award was established in 2014. In fact, she’s the first overall not from Methuen or Haverhill/Pentucket/Nroth Andover.

“Rose is a true athlete,” said second-year Andover head coach Meagan Keefe. “She is a competitor and is always trying to improve her own game and the teams as a whole. She’s a great leader on and off the ice for the team. She has the natural instinct to score goals. However, that’s not all she does.”

A rare three-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star, MacLean twice won Eagle-Tribune honors in field hockey, leading Andover to back-to-back Division 1 state titles. She also earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in lacrosse last spring.

A four-year varsity player in ice hockey, MacLean scored 14 goals as a junior.

“She knows the little things matter on the ice to achieve the teams success this year,” said Keefe. “We were lucky to have her.”

