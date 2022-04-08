North Andover senior Kat Yelsits long ago established herself as one of the top girls hockey defensemen in the state.
This year, she added go-to goal-scorer to her resume for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op team. Now, she’s the 2021-22 Eagle-Tribune girls hockey Player of the Year.
Yelsits scored a team-high 12 goals and added a team-best 13 assists this winter, leading HPNA to a 12-8-2 record and a trip to the Division 1 quarterfinals (Round of 8). That was the program’s deepest tournament run since it began play in 2013.
“Kat was a two-year captain and four-year starter who was great on and off the ice for us,” said HPNA coach Gary Kane. “She is a great player and kid from a great family. One of her strengths was helping players cope with school and life stressors due to COVID.”
Yelsits becomes the fourth player from HPNA to earn Eagle-Tribune girls hockey MVP since the award was introduced 2014. She joins Eliana Kane (2020), Jess Chicko (2017) and Michaela Kane (2016).
In addition to her stellar play on defense, Yelsits was a force on the offensive end. She scored the third-period game-winner against Acton-Boxboro, two goals each in victories over Westford Academy and Mansfield and key goals in wins over Billerica and Longmeadow. She had an assist in the state tourney round of 16 win over Reading.
In four varsity seasons, the two-time All-MVC/DCL Division 1 pick and two-year captain scored 33 career goals.
“My main strengths are speed, loudness and a hard shot,” she said. “My speed has stuck with me since ‘Learn to Skate’ at Brooks School at age 5. My hard shot has developed throughout high school due to lifting weights. I feel more confident in my shot due to the amount of power I project onto the puck.”
