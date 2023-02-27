In the movie Rocky III, Rocky looks across the ring to an angry Clubber Lang and says, “You won’t have to look to find me. I’m here.”
The Andover High girls might want to look into that as a T-shirt slogan.
The top-seeded Warriors, finalists in Division 1 last year and 21-0 this winter, earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MIAA State Tournament.
Fresh off an impressive sweep through the IAABO Board 27/Comcast Tournament, in which they knocked off No. 2 Bishop Feehan and the top team in Division 2 Medfield, the Warriors are again the team to beat.
“Andover… 21-0 … Absolutely the team to beat,” said North Andover High coach Jess Deveny. “They’re also playing with the most pressure on them.”
You won’t have to look hard to find Andover.
The Warriors come at you with a pair of Eagle-Tribune Super Teamers in Anna Foley (16.1 ppg, 8.3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.5 steals, 2 blocks) and Amelia Hanscom (12.8 ppg, 7.7 rebounds).
They also feature a tested, tourney-tough trio of seniors who’ve been through so many battles together.
“We’re trying to enjoy the moment. To be honest, the four years have gone by quickly,” said Warrior coach Alan Hibino. “They had the great run their freshman year. Sophomore year, it was great just to be playing.”
And last year, the Warriors reached the state finals. The goal is clearly to take it that one step further.
Andover was the dominant force in a Merrimack Valley Conference that has simply owned the power rankings.
All five MVC teams in the D-1 tourney rank 22 or higher, meaning nobody’s forced to be in a play-in game. In Division 2, Dracut, Billerica and Tewksbury all earned strong (no lower than 17) rankings. Translation? The MVC was pretty darn good this year.
“I think it is the best conference in the state. That prepares you. Everyone comes ready to play in our league,” said Hibino. “Now, the slate is clean again. We did our work in the regular season, now we need to do our work in the postseason.”
-
DON’T SLEEP ON CENTRAL
The numbers, 8-12, don’t truly tell the Central Catholic story in 2023.
The Raiders, according the power rankings, faced the second toughest schedule in Division 1.
“We competed with a lot of top teams,” said coach Casey Grange. “We lost a lot from graduation and with Ashley (Dinges) transferring. I’m proud of these girls for finding a way into the tournament.”
Kathleen Smith in the middle has been the Raiders’ most consistent performer, averaging 12 points and nine rebounds a night. Abby Yfantopulos has been a stalwart on the defensive end.
“It’s not showing up in the win column, but we’re finally peaking at the right time,” said Grange. “If we can put it all together on the same night …”
Central could be mighty dangerous.
-
RANGERS BACK AND READY
After a long time without postseason hoops, Methuen High hits the road on Thursday night at No. 11 Winchester.
The good news for the Rangers?
There are no MVC foes in their quadrant of the bracket.
Cyndea Labissiere and No. 3 Woburn most likely stands in the way of a Cinderella Rangers’ run.
Sam Pfeil (21 ppg, 11 rebounds) and Brooke Tardugno (13 ppg.) lead the Rangers.
“As those two go, we will go,” said coach Ryan Middlemiss, noting that Tardugno has raised her offensive game most when it’s mattered.
Scrappy senior Chantelle Chirwa has also been a spark-plug.
-
KNIGHTS LOOKING FOR ONE MORE SHOT
North Andover High coach Jess Deveny was not afraid to note it last week. Her team would love one more shot at colossus Andover.
The No. 8 Scarlet Knights needs two wins to get their wish.
With a 14-6 mark and a strong schedule, the Knights, with a Round of 32 win, would play their first two games at home.
Point guard Hannah Martin (22.3 ppg, 5 rebounds) makes her club go, with a balanced attack behind her. The other four starters – Jackie Rogers, Sydney Rogers, Janie Papell and Nihal Berrad – all average between five and eight points a game.
“We’re very pleased with the eight seed. We were at 10, and moving up those two spots was big,” said Deveny.
The Knights are not sure of their first opponent. They’ll face the winner of Weymouth and Everett.
Deveny is hoping that they might be part of a boys/girls doubleheader at the Crozier Fieldhouse on Friday, but that might need MIAA approval.
-
FCA ON MAJOR ROAD TRIP
The four MVC local entrants were not the only area entrants in the MIAA Tournament.
Fellowship Christian Academy, 8-7, earned the No. 37 seed in Division 4.
The Rams have potentially the worst commute in the state on Tuesday night with a 149-mile, 2.5-hour trip to Monument Mountain of Great Barrington. FCA is led by high-scoring Adriana Taboucherani.
