The trophy case was already plenty filled for Andover High long distance star Molly Kiley.
Now, the Golden Warrior senior has added another major honor.
After a dominant final winter running for Andover High, Kiley is our Eagle-Tribune girls indoor track Athlete of the Year. This marks the third such honor for Kiley, who took home Eagle-Tribune girls cross country MVP each of the last two seasons.
“She works so hard year-round with cross country and track,” said coach Peter Comeau. “She has a great attitude and is always helping her teammates.”
This winter, Kiley took home her third straight Division 1 indoor title in the 2-mile in 11:09.86. It likely would have been four straight, but her sophomore season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also placed third at All-States in a personal record 10:55.00, ran a 10:55.40 at New Balance Nationals and won the MVC Season-Opener (11:20.56).
Kiley showed off her versatility at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet, winning the 1,000-meter in 3:03.58, three seconds better than the runner-up. She also ran on the 4x800 that was second at Division 1s (9:46.27).
“I’ve started to really enjoy the faster distance,” she said at the time. “It meant a lot to see success outside of my comfort zone.”
In the fall, Kiley placed second at the Merrimack Valley Conference cross country championship (18:37), missing the title by just one second.
Kiley has starred under the watchful eye of her mother, Andover High cross country head coach and track distance coach Sue Kiley.
“Molly was an excellent captain and inspiration to her teammates thanks to her work ethic and results,” said Sue. “She works hard every day and races with tenacity, smarts and determination.”
