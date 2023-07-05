Pure domination.
That’s what Kerri Finneran has done on the lacrosse fields over the past two seasons at Central Catholic. She just completed her sophomore season and has been named both the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 and The Eagle-Tribune’s Player of the Year in consecutive years.
Including her 48-goal performance as an eighth grader at Austin Prep, she has 224 career goals, and also over 200 draw controls.
This year, Finneran led the area with 79 goals, scoring on 57 percent of the shots she took. She also added 11 assists to give her 90 points. In addition, she collected 28 ground balls, caused 17 turnovers and was absolutely dominate in the circle with 128 draw controls. She helped lead the Raiders to the Division 1 Elite 8 in each of the past two seasons and combining to win 37 games.
Last year she finished with 97 goals, 20 assists and 105 draw controls.
“Kerri is a top-notch athlete. She’s physically fit and it’s obvious when you watch her play. She has great lacrosse skill and IQ. Her skill level is beyond her years,” said head coach Vanessa Pino
“I’ve been lucky to have her on my team and coach her for the last two years. She has grown tremendously in the past two seasons. She’s become more of a vocal leader on the field and obviously leads by example. Her stats in two years speak for themselves and I’m so excited to see what she accomplishes in her second half of her high school career.
“Kerri is a great kid. She always offers advice to her teammates and to us coaches. She’s very sweet and someone a coach dreams about having on their team. She is a great teammate and her hard work and skill is motivating (to others).”
Finneran comes from very large and prolific athletic family, including her father and his five brothers as well as Kerri’s three brothers who were all great athletes at Central Catholic. Besides lacrosse, Kerri also excels in field hockey and basketball.
