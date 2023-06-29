After losing in the final of the 2022 Division 1 state tournament, Central Catholic girls lacrosse coach Vanessa Pino entered her second season with bigger aspirations.
The team finished the season with 17 wins, including a dramatic second round playoff win over Chelmsford, but was once again beaten in the quarters, this time falling to eventual state champion Lincoln-Sudbury.
“Third year’s the charm, right? Next year we get over that hump. That’s what I’m hoping for,” said Pino.
One of the key players who will be back next year and could help the Raiders get over that hump is soon-to-be senior Kierstyn Zinter. A midfielder, who was named to the MVC All-Conference squad, she was dynamite all season on the face-offs and also contributed offensively with 41 goals. She said that this past season was successful, but agreed with the coach that there’s more room to grow.
“We definitely had a super successful season. We came in with most of the returners from last year’s team which really helped us and we also had a few transfers who made an impact,” she said. “We all worked well together and had a few games that didn’t go our way, but those challenging teams definitely helped us prepare us to face those really tough teams later in the season like Lincoln-Sudbury.”
Zinter, as well as two-time league MVP Kerri Finneran, Nicolette Licare and Abby Yfantopulous are just a handful of talented players who will be coming back on a mission, with the goal of leading the Raiders to the promise land.
“All of us just have to keep working in the off-season,” said Zinter. “We have to keep the stick in our hands and stay in the gym. Individually we all need to improve so we can get past that hump of the Elite Eight next year and make to the Final Four or the championship game which is our goal.”
One of the reasons why Central has been so successful the last two years is controlling the face-off-X. Zinter had 42 draw controls this year and gets a lot of help from both Finneran and Yfantopulous to gain control, which ultimately leads to the team’s offensive attack.
“I started to focus on the draw my freshman year. I’ve always had the height but I never really focused on that,” said Zinter, who stands in at 5-feet-9 inches. “The summer going into my sophomore year, I got a trainer that I worked with and she just helped me work on the logistics. I realize that when you get to the better teams in high school, it’s not all about just pushing it or who is the stronger girl, it’s more about the technique and how you can dig and just watch the ref and see who can get that first movement. Thankfully I have been super successful the past two seasons, especially with Kerri and Abby in the circle. They are able to read me and we all have been pretty successful.”
Last February Zinter verbally committed to play at Division 2 University of Tampa. She will be the third member of her family to play at an elite collegiate program, following brothers Zak and Preston, who are football players at the University of Michigan and Notre Dame, respectively. They both followed in the footsteps of their father Paul, who played at the University of Central Florida.
“I have always seen my brothers strive to be better and better. I have always looked up to Zak and his work ethic is just incredible. He’s always wants to be better, he always pushes himself to his limits and reach those higher goals and to see how successful he has been at Michigan (has been great),” said Kiersytn. “And Preston is at Notre Dame so both of them have just been doing great things. I always knew that I wanted to play a sport in college but wasn’t sure until my freshman year. I realize that if I put my heart into it and work at it every day that I can do it. Looking up to both of my brothers has been amazing. We do come from an athletic family but all three of us work extremely hard every day to make our own paths.”
Zinter is one of seven players from this past year’s team who have committed to play lacrosse in college. Graduating seniors Grace Cashman and Alex Paglia will be off to Assumption and Stonehill, respectively except the latter will red-shirt after she tore her ACL during a game at the end of the regular season. Other graduating seniors include Gracie Ryan, who will play at Barton College, Cecelia Sinopoli will suit up for Union College and Delaney True who will play at UNH. Finally, Licare has committed to play at Division 1 URI.
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Several teams could easily be the choice here, including Central Catholic, but the edge goes to the Windham Jaguars. Windham finished the regular season with a 14-2 overall record and advanced to the Division 2 state semi-final, losing to Hollis-Brookline, 7-4.
During the regular season, Windham dominated opponents, outscoring teams 252-92, thanks to the trio of Chloe Hall, Sophia Ponzini and Maria Killian, who combined to score almost 148 of those 252 tallies.
Defensively, the team held opponents to 9 goals or less in all 14 regular season wins, giving up 12 each in the team’s two losses to Nashua South and Hanover. Goalie Annie Mitchell had a strong season making 107 saves.
GAME OF THE YEAR
The old cliche in high school sports is “beating a team three times in a season is very difficult”. Certainly Chelmsford found that out.
After beating Central for the second time during the regular season, Lions head coach Ashley Rokas said that she didn’t want to face the Raiders in the playoffs, because they were such a dangerous team. and she was correct as Central came away with an exciting 9-7 victory, led by the performance of Yfantopulos.
“Honestly, (those two regular season losses by a combined 11 goals) gave us motivation,” said Yfantopulos. “They may have beaten us in the regular season, but playoffs are what really matter. So, we came into this with the mindset we could end their season if we played as hard as we could and we did that.”
NORTH ANDOVER WILL RETURN A LOT
The Scarlet Knights enjoyed a successful season, which included a state tournament win over King Philip. Although the team will be losing attacker Kaitlyn Sarrasin and defenders Catie Roy (40 groundballs) and Kate Fitzgibbons, the future looks very bright with the likes of UMass Amherst commit Janie Papell (65 goals), sophomore Isabella Robinson (56 goals), midfielder Meghan Daley (14 goals, 33 groundballs) and junior goalie Sam Melville (165 saves), the co-goalie of the year in MVC Division 1.
“Isabella is a very fast threat on our attack and the ride. She was consistent scorer for us all year,” said head coach Jenn Pino. “Meghan ran the midfield for us the entire season and rarely came out. She’s a shutdown defender and playmaker on offense. She would always come up with key stops on defense, ground balls in transition and timely goals on attack. This is someone who not always showed up on the stat sheet, but someone we truly couldn’t play without.
“And Sam was the voice of our defense. She is a shut down goalie who has truly won games for us. She continued to lead this team and stayed positive throughout.”
While the future is bright, Pino said losing Roy is really tough.
“Catie was an enormous asset to our team. She was the one who would lock off our opponent’s top attacker. She was a big part of our transition and more importantly she was the voice of our defense,” said Pino.
RANGERS CROWNED MVC D2 CO-CHAMPS
The Methuen Rangers enjoyed a terrific season, which included sharing the MVC Division 2 Championship crown.
“The players all worked incredibly hard all season long so they all deserve to be proud of themselves,” said head coach Aryanna Poirier.
One of the stars of the team this season was goalie Maggie Kloster, a senior, who was named to the MVC All-Conference team as well as the MVC Division 2 Goalie of the Year. She made 210 saves on the season, including 23 in a game against Burlington. She will be playing next year at American International College.
The Rangers are excited about the returning players for next year, which includes sophomore midfielder Kiara Fitzpatrick, who scored 60 goals, added 84 draw controls and 61 groundballs, while juniors Brooke Carter (attack) and Ashley Bowden (defense) and midfielder Kate Fitzpatrick (midfielder) also will be back next season.
SALEM PROGRAM CONTINUES TO DEVELOP
In New Hampshire, Salem finished with a tough 2-15 record, but certainly the team showed improvement throughout the season.
“The program is growing and developing. Although the overall record doesn’t reflect it, the girls really fought hard in all of the games they played this season, showing improvement on defense, ball handling, and field awareness as the season progressed,” said head coach Erica Weber. “A hard fought game at Concord closed out the season, losing 14-12, but truly the best game the team played all season. I’m looking forward to next season and the next several seasons to come with these ladies, as we have some rising underclassman and incoming youth players that will really grow this program for the best.”
Salem will be losing three senior captains, Chloe Stone (25 goals), Faith Hoover and Carly Standen, as well as strong midfielder Shaelyn Burke, but there’s plenty of talented underclassmen who the team will lean on heavily over the next few years to help turn things around. Freshman Katie Wood was second on the team in goals with 21, and she and sophomore midfielder Grace Hoover had a pair of three goal games.
In net, the combination of freshman Olivia Schoenrock and sophomore Ella Mosto combined to make 151 saves, while sophomore Zeynep Yildirim played one game and stopped six shots.
PELHAM CLOSES OUT STRONG SEASON
The Pythons finished 10-6, which included losing in the Division 3 playoffs to eventual state finalist St. Thomas in the quarterfinal round. Pelham was led by senior Taylor Galgay, who had 53 goals giving her 115 for her career, however, freshman Ella DeSimone (33) and juniors Kate Burke (28) and Sophia Joncas (25) are all returning and hoping to step up the void left by Galgay.
Sophomore goalie Addie Breault had a 71 percent save rate, which earned her a spot on the NH All-State second team.
“Our unsung hero award goes out to Jillian LeBlanc,” said head coach John Fichera. “She started the season on attack, subbed in the middle of the field when players got tired, and was the team leader in groundballs.”
TIMBERLANE REACHED QUARTERFINALS
In NH Division 2 play, Timberlane easily got past ConVal, 16-3, in the first round of the tournament, before losing to Winnacunnet, 13-9, in the quarterfinals. Leading the way offensively was Becca Silva, who had 54 goals and 15 assists. She will continue to play next year at the Stevens Institute of Technology.
Coming back for the Owls includes Maia Parker, Anne Quinn, Ella Lampron, Ella Watts and Lila Fitzgerald, who are all playing for various programs during the summer. Parker registered 54 goals this past season.
“I’m looking at Maia Parker early next season to score her 100th goal. She ended the season with 96. We are returning a ton of players and I hope to come back stronger and more enthusiastic than ever. I’m looking to compete with more intensity against top teams,” said head coach Helena Bird.
The coach added that Fitzgerald is currently on the mend.
“Lila Fitzgerald is still working to overcome an ACL injury that happened in the fall, and we are really looking forward to having her back next season. She will be a huge asset on attack,” said Bird.
TALENTED TRIO RETURNING FOR ASTROS
Pinkerton was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, but that probably won’t be the case next year. The Astros will be returning Merrimack College commit Hailey Schnider (61 goals, 34 assists) as well as sophomore attacker Hannah Lisauskas (50 goals and 45 assists) and sophomore goalie Sara DiClemente (144 saves). All three players were selected to the NH All-State second team. Senior Emma Madsen will be taking her stick and talents to Stetson College.
