LUKE PADILLA
Age: 31
Residence: Elmwood Ave., Haverhill
Hometown: Haverhill
Occupation: Lil’ Kickers Child Development Program Coordinator
How did you get into running in the first place?
My dad was a cross country runner and he originally convinced me to join the high school team. From there I fell in love, running for the XC teams all through high school and college.
What are your goals for running?
My goals every time I go out are to go further and faster than I think I can, all while enjoying the different, beautiful types of New England weather and environment.
What has training been like?
Training has been pretty dang hard, but also an absolute blast. I absolutely loved going out for long runs, running through scenic back roads while listening to an audiobook! The toughest part has been battling through the various injuries throughout the process.
Tell us about the charity and your connection?
I’m running for the non-profit “Girls on the Run Greater Boston”, which is an incredible program offered for girls from grades 3-8, in which they train for a 5K, using running along the way to build confidence, care, character, and competence. Girls on the Run offers scholarships to ensure that every girl is able to take part in their program, and the Boston Marathon charity team goes a long way towards providing those scholarships.
I became connected with Girls on the Run in the spring of 2021, when I had the amazing opportunity to coach a Girls on the Run team, which was a wonderful experience. When I saw their name on the charity bib list I knew I had to apply to run for them!
How can people donate?
People can donate by going to Givengain.com and searching Luke Padilla in the search bar. You’ll see my fundraising page as the only option to select! From there you can make a donation through that site, which is so greatly appreciated. Any amount helps, and it’s going towards an incredible cause.
