The GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) nickname is thrown around entirely too often. But it fits the bill without question for former Central Catholic track star Katharine Duren (CCHS, 2021).
The Haverhill resident — who now runs for Division 1 Alabama-Birmingham — was never better than at 2021 outdoor All-States, our girls Performance of the Year.
Duren ran a stunning 13.72 in the 100-meter hurdles to win the All-State title — shattering the previous Massachusetts and New England record of 13.83 run by Triton’s Deanna Latham in 2010.
The fastest female 100 hurdler in Eagle-Tribune area history not name Duren was Andover’s Stacey Lavoie (14.65) in 1993! Duren broke that record many times over. She also won the All-State 100 hurdles title in 2019 (14.26).
Duren wasn’t just a hurdler at Central. She’s fourth in Eagle-Tribune area history in the long jump (18-11) and fifth in the 200 (25.17). She was a three -time Eagle-Tribune track MVP (indoor and outdoor), despite losing her junior outdoor season and having a senior indoor season cut way back due to COVID-19.
