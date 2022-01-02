The previous two falls ended in disappointment and controversy for Andover field hockey.
In 2019, the Golden Warriors fell in the state semifinals to a Somerset Berkley team with two (very dominant) boys. In 2020, many felt unbeaten Andover was the best team in Massachusetts, but the MIAA cancelled the postseason due to COVID-19.
In 2021, the Golden Warriors left no doubt who the state’s best was, dominating their way to a 21-0-1 record and the Division 1 state championship. They were ranked No. 25 in the nation by MaxPreps.
Our 2021 Eagle-Tribune girls Team of the Year did not allow previously-unbeaten Walpole (22-1-0) a single shot on goal in the state title game, winning 1-0. The Rebels entered the contest averaging 4.8 goals per game.
Maureen Noone’s team dominated opponents, scoring 81 goals while allowing just seven, including an 11-0 margin in the postseason. The Warriors’ lone blemish was a 2-2 tie with Masconomet in Game 2 of the season.
The Golden Warriors were led by Emma Reilly (28 goals, 21 assists), Rose MacLean (4 goals) and back Anna Broderick.
