Andover senior Jodi Parrott has been a perennial All-Star since her freshman year. She put it all together this winter, culminating in winning the New England 55-meter hurdles crown.
She won the MSTCA Northeast Invitational in 8.50, the MVCs in 8.45, the Division 1 States in 8.33 and the New Englands in a blazing 8.21. She also took second at All-States in 8.42.
The 8.21 ranks No. 2 all-time in the area in the event to Central’s Kat Duren (8.01 in 2021). No. 3 all-time is another former Tribune MVP Jayla Kitchings of Haverhill (8.36 in 2019).
Parrott also placed third at All-States (18-1) and fifth at New Englands (17-10.25) in the long jump. She was on Andover’s 4x200 squad which won All-States (1:46.72), finished third at New Englands (1:45.76) and won the unseeded division at New Balance Nationals (1:45.32).
Also at Nationals, she triple jumped 37-10.5 and ran the 60-meter hurdles in 9.09.
Parrott originally committed to Dartmouth but announced recently she’ll be headed to another Ivy League school, Cornell. Former Golden Warrior great, Dr. Eve Bishop, was a star for the Big Red, graduating in 2015.
Andover’s 19th-year head coach Peter Comeau said, “As a superstar, Jodi’s the hardest worker I’ve seen. She studies her events. She’s a student of the sport.”
