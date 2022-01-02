After a four-year wait — three seasons and the 2020 COVID-cancelled campaign — Salem softball reclaimed it’s place as state champions in 2021.
Madison Solt allowed just four hits and struck out eight, freshman Jen Olson was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and the Blue Devils rolled past Concord 5-1 in the Division 1 state championship game.
Our 2021 girls Win of the Year marked the 19th softball title for the Blue Devils. According to Salem AD Scott Insinga, that tied a school in South Carolina for the most softball championships in U.S. history.
Salem’s most recent championships came in 2010 and 2016. Prior to that, the Blue Devils had won eight titles in 10 years (1998-2003, 2006-07).
Vania Moniz gave the Blue Devils (20-1) command in the first inning of the title game with a two-run single. Addison Lucier added an RBI single in the second and drove in two runs for the game.
Solt retired eight straight starting in the third, and 15 of the final 17 to close out the championship.
