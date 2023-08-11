Greg Desrosiers Jr., just wants an opportunity.
If he gets one, he promises he will run with it.
Literally.
The redshirt sophomore has opened eyes thus far through preseason camp as a running back for the UMass Amherst football team.
And that’s coming after he showed his talents during the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, where he took part in the heptathlon competition, finishing second in the 60-meter dash (7.18) and the pole vault (14-0) at the Atlantic-10 Championship Meets.
Now he hopes to bring that speed and success to the football field.
The Lawrence native — who first excelled in football and track at Central Catholic and Belmont Hill — began his college career at Louisville University for two years before transferring to UMass. Now, he’s chomping at the bit to show his coaches, teammates and the world what he can do once a football lands in his hands.
“I feel like this year is that chance (to finally show what I can do). Once I get an opportunity, I’m just going to take it and run with it. I feel like this year is when the opportunity is coming,” he said.
Last year, Ellis Merriweather was the featured back for UMass. He rushed for 615 yards, but has since moved on, playing in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. That leaves Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, who had 335 rushing yards last year, and Desrosiers — who had 210 ground yards with two scores, as well as eight receptions for 24 yards, — as the team’s most experience running backs heading into the season-opener against New Mexico State on August 26th (7 p.m. on ESPN).
Jalen John, Tim Baldwin, who is injured right now, and Jackson Paradis of Kingston, N.H., will also be in the mix.
On top of his 44 rushing attempts last year, Desrosiers was one of the more electric kick returners in the league, finishing with 599 yards on 29 attempts (20.6 yards per return).
“This year I feel like it’s going to be different. I’m in a different role and I feel like I’m more of an impact player. We have a bunch of (offensive) weapons and with that, we’re hoping to spread the field out. It’ll give me opportunities to make plays,” he said.
Standing at 5-feet-11 and 200 pounds, Desrosiers is an incredibly strong athlete. He can bench 350 pounds and squat 550 pounds. He’s added about 15 pounds of muscle since leaving Louisville.
“(The extra weight has) definitely has helped me a lot. I have speed and people look at me as a speed guy, but when I get down and gritty in the hole, I can drive linebackers back, deliver a punch and get through and deliver a hit, instead of taking the hit,” he said. “I’m surprised at what I can do with my strength and drive people back and run people over.”
Last year, Desrosiers showed off his electric speed in several games. As a kicker returner, he had 126 yards on four attempts against New Mexico State, and also had five returns for 121 yards against UConn.
As a running back, his best game came against Liberty. The first time he touched the ball he ran for a 53-yard touchdown, and followed that up later on, scoring another TD as part of his 110-yard game.
“That game definitely gave me a lot of confidence. I was actually sick that game with a fever but I knew that I had to step up,” he explained. “After I scored (the first touchdown), the rest of the game was just a huge momentum booster for me. Another confidence builder was this spring. I felt like I had a good season and spring ball went well. It solidified me being more of an impactful player on offense. I’m hoping I can take it and run with it and continue to excel with this offense.”
Desrosiers also went through some learning curves last year. He said Merriweather, as well as his running backs coach Damian Muncey, really helped teach him the ropes of blocking as well his inside zone reads. Those things helped him out during the spring football season, which came after the indoor track season.
“Track has helped me a lot. I’ve been running track since I was in the seventh grade with the Haverhill Elite Track Club,” said Desrosiers, whose family moved to Lawrence from Miami when he was 3-years-old. “They have excelled so much since I have been there producing national type athletes and champions all over, every age group. Peter Crapsey is the head coach and he does an incredible job.
“That program definitely helped me a lot, and just running track throughout high school as well. By running track, it’s given me an advantage in football, especially being a running back. I’ve now gotten into that next gear and I have now been able to get away from linebackers. I can line up in the slot as a receiver or running back, going against defensive backs, and play any position. You can see by my offense that the coaches can throw me around to all different parts of the field.”
Desrosiers is hoping that he will be given an opportunity to become a key fixture in the team’s offense.
“We’re just getting ready to go out and beat New Mexico State. They have a lot of new guys and their defense is pretty new. We played them last year and I felt like we should have won. I feel like this year, we’re going to get the upper hand on them.
“I’m excited and I feel like this is going to be a real good year for us. We want to change the culture of UMass Football. I don’t want to say too much, except to say look out because UMass is coming.”
And so is Greg Desrosiers.
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote
