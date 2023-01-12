The Haverhill High boys hockey goalie duo of Dylan Soucy and Cal Pruett might be close friends off the ice, but when they’re in the crease — the two netminders could not be more different.
“Souc and I have the same humor and get along differently (even better) than other goalie tandems,” said Pruett. “Our styles of game, however, are tremendously different. I’m a very aggressive goaltender and like to come way out of the crease to challenge shots. Soucy is a low crease goalie who can rob you on just about any good play. His positioning is outstanding for how low he can sit in his crease, which makes him such a valuable weapon.”
Agreed Soucy: “Cal and I have very different playing styles. I play more in the top area of the crease and Cal is much more aggressive and will come out to places I wouldn’t necessarily feel comfortable being in.”
The styles may be different, but the success has been there for the two senior goaltenders and Haverhill High.
With Pruett and Soucy sharing the starting goalie job for the second straight season, Haverhill was off to a 4-2-0 start to the season heading into Wednesday — the best start for the program in over 15 years.
“The month of December was a huge month for us, going 4-1 without some key players,” said Pruett. “But that doesn’t mean we can let off the gas pedal. The boys got off to a hot start putting us in good position, and all we need to do is keep this momentum flowing and this hockey team should look lights out by the end of February.”
Each goalie started three of Haverhill’s first six games, with Soucy posting a 3.66 goals-against average and Pruett posting a 3.33 goals-against average.
“Both are reliable goalies that you can put in the net and have confidence we have a good chance to win any game,” said Haverhill coach Joe Roberts. “They’re interchangeable really, making the saves they should make and even some that are exceptional. When one is down, the other picks him up. I’m just waiting for the big hug like (Bruins goalies Jeremy) Swayman and Linus (Ullmark). Their relationship reminds me of that one”
While many would struggle with sharing such a prominent starting spot — especially as high school seniors — Soucy and Pruett say there have no issues with the situation.
“With Cal being such a close friend throughout the years, I never saw a problem with it,” said Soucy. “If I’m not playing, I’m on the bench bringing the energy for Cal and the team. It’s always good times together, and even better times on the ice.”
Pruett agreed: “Me and Souc are as rock solid as it can get for a couple senior goaltenders sharing the same spot. Some might think there might be some disagreements, but Soucy and I like to roll with the flow and stay humble, which keeps our relationship at such a valuable level. There are no egocentric opinions, which allows us to stay confident, comfortable, and stay supportive because at the end of the day we’re all playing for each other at Haverhill.
“Going crazy on the bench after big saves and boosting confidence in the locker room are a few simple ways to get one another zoned in before and during a game. After losses there is no finger pointing or head hanging. We win as a team and we lose as a team. We’re always there to pick each other up.”
Pruett is a four-year varsity goalie. He appeared in four games as a freshman — including an 18-save win over St. John’s Prep — and four more games as a sophomore in the season that was shortened to eight games due to COVID, including a 66-save performance against Central Catholic.
The duo then teamed up to share the goalie job last winter as juniors. Varsity newcomer Soucy posted a 2.82 goals-against average and 91.6 save percentage, and Pruett added a 3.83 GAA and 89.3 save percentage while dealing with injuries.
The duo want the Hillies to be confidence they can trust whomever is net each game.
“When a hockey team can feel comfortable with all of its goaltending options, there is more room for more risk taking,” said Pruett. “Having two solid tenders in the paint has helped this team find its game and take risks and gamble.
“Defensemen pinching at the opposing blue line is a great example. The rest of the team can worry less about protecting our goal and worry more about putting numbers on the board when they know me and Soucy are right behind them.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
