BURLINGTON — Adelaide Weeden took off her pads as quickly as she could.
Andover’s senior goalie had just recorded her 18th shutout of the season, 1-0, over Walpole, to help the Golden Warriors claim their second straight Division 1 state title. She was anxious to join her teammates in a well-deserved celebration, so she could be excused for not soaking in the significance of shedding her goalie pads for the final time.
“I won’t be continuing my field hockey career in college, so this is my last game. This is it,” she said.
Weeden’s career stats at Andover are exceptional. In two years as a starter, her teams won two state titles, compiled a record of 43-1-1 and allowed a TOTAL of just 14 goals.
She succeeded Paige Gillette (now at Assumption) in the cage for Andover and quickly made the position her own.
“I had huge shoes to fill. Paige has been my role model,” said Weeden. “She and I still stay in touch. We text a lot, compare statistics sometimes, talk about goaltending. She texted me right before the game today and told me to do good.”
While Weeden officially gets credit for the shutouts and the microscopic goals against average, she is quick to say how easy her defense has made things for her over the past two years.
“Our defense has been consistently very, very good in the time I’ve played here,” she said. This year, having (Rose Memmolo) back there has been tremendous. She’s done phenomenal. As well as Lucy (MacLean) and Hannah (Herlihy), too. I trust them and they’ve worked very hard this whole entire year. I’m proud of all of them.”
Defense is “Job 1” for the Andover field hockey team. While many other clubs will keep a forward or two up near midfield to “cheat” on the transition, the Golden Warriors bring everyone back into the defensive end to help out. According to senior midfielder Emma Reilly, it’s more than a strategy, it’s a mindset.
“It really is something special. It’s a team culture kind of thing,” said Reilly, who will be playing for Columbia University next fall. “It’s something everyone has to buy into. It really starts with our forwards. When they hustle back for the balls, it makes it all the more easy for the midfielders, defense and goalie.”
Despite missing eight games with a hip injury, Reilly led the Warriors in scoring again this season. But Saturday, with another state title within reach, Coach Maureen Noone asked Reilly to give up their offense to focus on defense.
The move paid huge dividends. Reilly and fellow senior midfielder Rose MacLean teamed with the backs to form a nearly impenetrable wall in front of Weeden. Walpole was limited to one shot on goal and just three penalty corners.
“It’s just a total team effort,” said Reilly. “You play for each other.”
