ANDOVER — Billerica and Andover have had a fierce lacrosse rivalry dating back decades, and that rivalry was renewed on Tuesday night at Lovely Stadium.
Fierce rains threatened to delay or postpone this one. The folks who stuck it out, and the boys in Blue and Gold, were glad they didn’t. In a back-and-forth thriller, junior captain Mac Gobiel scored the game-winner just 40 seconds into overtime, giving Andover a crucial, 12-11, MVC win over the Indians.
“Our defense has been working hard all year, and today, and working as a unit finally worked for our guys,” said Gobiel, who scored two goals on the night. “I saw Matt Johnson walking off, and Finn (Beams) hit me with a great outlet pass. I knew I was going to the cage to win this one.”
Johnson scored the first goal of the game, but Billerica struck back with four unanswered goals, before the Warriors called a timeout.
The Warriors struck back and scored four unanswered goals of their own, with Johnson drilling his second of three goals on the night with under one second to go in the first half.
Andover goalie Finn Beams was fantastic in the victory, stopping 15 Billerica shots and willing his Warriors team to the win.
“Finn was awesome, I could tell you about ten different times I was blown away here tonight,” said Andover coach Bryan Brazill. “He is the most improved player in the state since last year, he’s calm and collected, and he’s a great leader for us.”
Andover led 10-9 heading into the fourth quarter, and this one had the feeling of overtime all over it. After the Warriors led by two with under five minutes to go, Billerica struck right back.
Aidan Gibbons, a junior for Billerica, tied the game with only 18 seconds to go, with a snipe that got over the right shoulder of Beams. Andover had nothing going in the final 18 seconds after the goal, and this one was headed to sudden death overtime.
After a Billerica shot from Adam Priest was stopped by Beams, Gobiel showed off his track speed, and ran all the way for the game-winning goal.
“Mac does everything for us,” said Brazill. “He leads this team in every aspect that you could think of, and he’s one of the best all-around players that I’ve ever coached in my lifetime.”
After North Andover was defeated by Chelmsford earlier in the afternoon, 8-4, this win brought Andover right back to the top of the MVC standings. The Warriors will be taking on Chelmsford on Friday night, looking to improve to 8-2.
Andover 12, Billerica 11Andover: 1-5-4-1-1 – 12
Billerica: 2-3-4-2 – 11
Goals: Andover – Matt Johnson 3, Mac Gobiel 2, Kiernan Florio 2, Ryan Magner 2, Ben Redlener 2, Jack Cooper 1; Billerica – Adam Priest 3, Kam Tremblay 3, Jason Martin 2, Aidan Gibbons 1, Chris Hunt 1, Micheal Rizzuto 1
