ANDOVER – Throughout the four games, Andover never stopped. The Golden Warriors showed true resiliency and became a pain in the neck as Lincoln-Sudbury had a hard time closing the deal. But with the four game tied at 22, the Warriors grabbed the next three points to come away with a 3-1 (25-14, 29-27, 16-25, 25-22) victory in the first round of the Division 1 Boys Volleyball state tournament.
The No. 18 seed Lincoln-Sudbury (10-9) advances to the next round to face No. 2 Lowell, while, No. 15 seed Andover saw its successful season come to an end with a 12-10 overall record.
“We had a lot of opportunities. Obviously in game two, losing 29-27 was a tough one because the game went back-and-forth for a long time and they took it,” said Andover coach EJ Perry. “We’ll look back at that one. As far as the team and as far as the leadership between Marco (Gomez-Cabo) and Alex (McNally), it was very good. We had our opportunities and we had to bring it. Give credit to Lincoln-Sudbury. It was a nice contest and a nice atmosphere. I really enjoy this team, I enjoyed what they did this season and I just wanted them to win this one. It’s a tough loss but we’ll learn from it and move on to next year.”
The Warriors cruised to a first set win, before they were truly tested in the second set. The game was tied at 6-6, before Andover went on a strong run and was up by five, only to see LS reverse the way and take a thre- point lead at 23-20. Andover was able to climb back in behind two kills from McNally and the game was tied at 24. Then 25, 26 and 27, before LS managed to get the final two points to go up 2-0. Their two outside hitters, Kieran Fagan and Oscar Klappenbach dominated in those first two sets.
“The first set was just getting our eyes open and in the second set we went back-and-forth. Then we started blocking their outside hitters because we took away the angle. We thought they would use the line more in the first two games and then we took away angle. And then our guys competed. That’s all we can ask of every kid is to compete and they all competed really well,” said Perry.
The third set was all Andover. The Golden Warriors took a 1-0 lead and never looked back, going up 10-7, 14-10 and 20-15 before McNally came through with three kills down the stretch to put the series at 2-1. In that fourth set, LS led throughout the entire first half of it, before Andover rallied from a five-point deficit to take leads of 21-19 and 22-20, but the Warriors were able to close it out behind strong net play by Hogan Flechtner and Sebastian D’Ambrosio.
Andover was led by setter Gomez-Cabo, who finished with 39 assists and 5 digs, McNally, who finished with 10 kills, 6 blocks and three serve aces, while David Gao contributed with 7 kills and 14 digs. Also playing well included Griffin Connelly (15 kills), Noah Chanthaboun (16 digs, 4 kills), Enzo Masters (10 digs) and Teddy Addesa (5 kills).
“We have two leaders with Marco and Alex and it’s been such a privilege to coach both of them. Marco is just a junior so he’ll lead the team next year. Alex is a senior and I just wanted him to get a state tournament win. He played awesome tonight, but it’s just a tough way to go,” said Perry.
