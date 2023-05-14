230513-et-rsa-track001.jpg

Andover’s Havey Lys and Central Catholic’s Matt Kriner run the 100 hurdle trials at the Andover Boosters Meet on Saturday. Lys also won the high jump.

 Reba Saldanha

Led by the host Golden Warriors, plenty of local athletes starred at the Andover Boosters Meet on Saturday.

Scoring a pair of victories for Andover High was Neil Chowdhury. He took the 400 (49.89) and anchored the winning sprint medley relay (1:35.74).

Also earning victories for the boys were Andover's Colin Kirn (800, 1:55.34), Harvey Lys (high jump, 6-2), and Ryan Swenson (pole vault, 12-6), North Andover's Nate Jacques (110 hurdles, 14.93), Caleb Agbor (long jump, 22-8.25) and Colby Carbone (javelin, 154-9), Methuen's Darwin Jimenez (100 dash, 11.06) and Haverhill's Nataenel Vigo catala (200, 22.32).

For the girls, Andover's Molly Kiley won the 2-mile (11:03.24), Methuen's Lauren Quarm (100 dash, 12.42), Central Catholic's Macy Daigle (high jump, 5-4) and the Central 4x400 (4:04.50).

More to come -- including plenty of interviews with athletes -- in the Monday Eagle-Tribune.

