Led by the host Golden Warriors, plenty of local athletes starred at the Andover Boosters Meet on Saturday.
Scoring a pair of victories for Andover High was Neil Chowdhury. He took the 400 (49.89) and anchored the winning sprint medley relay (1:35.74).
Also earning victories for the boys were Andover's Colin Kirn (800, 1:55.34), Harvey Lys (high jump, 6-2), and Ryan Swenson (pole vault, 12-6), North Andover's Nate Jacques (110 hurdles, 14.93), Caleb Agbor (long jump, 22-8.25) and Colby Carbone (javelin, 154-9), Methuen's Darwin Jimenez (100 dash, 11.06) and Haverhill's Nataenel Vigo catala (200, 22.32).
For the girls, Andover's Molly Kiley won the 2-mile (11:03.24), Methuen's Lauren Quarm (100 dash, 12.42), Central Catholic's Macy Daigle (high jump, 5-4) and the Central 4x400 (4:04.50).
More to come -- including plenty of interviews with athletes -- in the Monday Eagle-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.