CHICAGO — The Red Sox survived a tough weekend set at Wrigley Field, salvaging Sunday's finale 4-2 in 11 innings, but they aren't leaving Chicago entirely unscathed.
Xander Bogaerts left Sunday's game after getting spiked on a close play at second base. He suffered a deep laceration on his left quad that required seven stitches and is considered day-to-day.
"We'll see how he goes," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "How he feels during the flight and tomorrow."
The Red Sox shortstop was hurt after Chicago's Willson Contreras caught him in the left leg with his cleats while sliding into second on a stolen base attempt in the bottom of the seventh. Bogaerts tagged Contreras out after he slipped off the bag, but Bogaerts immediately called for the trainer and was subsequently pulled from the game.
Bogaerts said afterwards that he's partly to blame for being in that position in the first place.
"I didn't block it intentionally, it was a low throw and when I moved to third base my first couple of times there's a natural ability to go down with the throw and, so I know it might looked like I blocked the play but I didn't even know where the play was," Bogaerts said. "I know he probably didn't do it on purpose but my foot being in that position shouldn't be there either. We'll see how it is tomorrow."
Bogaerts said he received a numbing agent so he wasn't feeling any pain after the game, but he'll need to see how it feels in the morning before he can be sure whether or not can play. He added that he's never been spiked that way before and that it could have been a lot worse.
"I was lucky it wasn't my knee, that wouldn't have been good," Bogaerts said. "Spiked me and got a nice thing down there but it's all taken care of. The doctors did a nice job."
Following the play Bogaerts was replaced in the lineup by Trevor Story, who later drove in the game-winning runs on an infield chopper that was thrown away by Cubs reliever Rowan Wick in the top of the 11th. That came after the Cubs tied the game and forced extra innings with a solo home run by Patrick Wisdom off Matt Strahm in the eighth, but Strahm, Tanner Houck and Jake Diekman were able to keep the Cubs at bay afterwards and Diekman shut the door with a scoreless 11th to lock up the win.
Between that error and the infield popup that fell in and allowed the Red Sox to score two runs early, Boston benefitted from some lucky breaks but ultimately got the job done.
"We got lucky. We didn't hit the ball hard and we scored," Cora said. "Tonight was a grind but we ended up winning and it's a positive road trip."
The Red Sox will now return home and open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Michael Wacha is scheduled to start Monday but Cora said they may push him and start rookie Kutter Crawford instead after Wacha indicated his arm didn't feel great on Sunday.
"Heavy arm, tired, we'll see. Something he talked about today and we said ok if we can push him back or we scratch tomorrow he can pitch later on then we'll do that," Cora said. "It's nothing definite but it's something that came to our attention today."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.