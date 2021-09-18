NORTH READING — Quarterback Alex Carucci put up four total touchdowns in a 27-point first quarter for host North Reading (2-0) Friday night and Greater Lawrence couldn’t recover, losing 46-9.
Carruci scored on a 5-yard keeper and tossed touchdown passes of 74, 35, and 47 yards. Craig Rubino was on the receiving end of the 47-yard score and had a 63-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The young Reggies (0-2), who dropped their opener to Wakfield 49-0, will play host to Salem (Mass.) Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.