SALEM, N.H. — Deep down, Jacob Grande has the soul of a wrestler.
“I just like tossing kids around, it’s so fun,” says the Salem High senior.
Grande, despite his most ardent attempts to change it, is not your typical high school grappler, or for that matter your average three-sport athlete.
“He’s a special kid,” said Blue Devils coach Nick Eddy. “He works as hard as anyone in our room to get better. He’s an inspiration to everyone in there.”
Grande, who also played varsity football and runs track in the spring, has endured a hearing impairment since birth. It’s a battle that he doesn’t duck. In fact, he’s proud of it.
He’s driven by one simple quest.
“I try not to let (being hearing impaired) affect me on the mat,” said Grande, who wears hearing aids underneath his head gear to pick up some sounds and also reads lips like a pro. “I do everything I can to try and make people think of me just as a wrestler, like everyone else.”
But he’s not like everyone else. Few athletes try the sport for the first time as a junior in high school and surge into the varsity lineup at a power program like Salem (11-0) in just a year’s time.
“From the beginning, I liked everything about the sport. Here and there (I got beat up) wrestling JV, but I just learned from my mistakes. You have to learn quick,” said Grande, who made the switch from indoor track to the mat last winter.
A receiver and cornerback in football, Grande spent time in the summer with the Doughboys wrestling club in Lowell. He paid his dues — and so far this year he’s reaped the rewards. Bumping between 152 and 160 pounds, Grande has cracked the lineup for Salem and come up with big wins.
At the Lowell Holidays, he forged his path to the championship round of 16 — a major accomplishment for a kid with a year of wrestling under his belt. and he’s already hit the double-digit column for wins.
“One reason is my technique. I’ve worked hard to get a lot better,” said Grande. “I’ve also worked a lot more to get in better condition, more cardio, better shape. I think it could be better, but that’s why I’m in here (in the packed Salem wrestling room).”
Cracking the starting lineup has been no easy task.
So, when Grande picks up a big win, helping rack up points for the team, it’s especially satisfying.
Grande faced a tough customer in the dual with Pinkerton Academy 11 days ago. He pulled out a 13-7 win — his teammates and the Davis Gym crowd erupted.
“That was a quality win,” said Eddy. “That was legit, and it was big.”
Fighting has never been a problem for Grande. Being hearing impaired has been the ultimate life lesson, something he certainly relies on when things get a little dicey on the mat.
“Yeah, it’s made me tougher. It definitely made me learn about working to never let it stop me. Always advocate for myself. I have to speak up,” he said.
There’s just no feeling for him like grinding through the hard winter months with his mates on the mat.
“I love to be a part of the team. My teammates in here all work really hard,” he said. “There’s a lot of discipline.”
Grande’s minutes on the mat may be numbered. He’s thought about wrestling in college, but more important is his education. He has his sights on studying art and UMass Lowell is a potential landing spot.
Either way, his two years with the Salem wrestling team have been an amazing ride.
“He’s given us all we could ask for and a little bit more,” said Eddy.
KINGS OF THE RING TO RETURNThe King of the Ring wrestling rankings will return next Sunday and continue through the season.
Area coaches have been contacted for any nominees. The results will continue to be tallied and updated.
So be sure to see next Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune for the 2023 debut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.