It isn’t often we publicize a local engagement announcement on the sports pages. But this particular one is more than worthy.
There are sports power couples, and then there is this power couple — Alex Skinner and Alyssa Nelson.
At least, especially when it comes to shooting a basketball.
The duo recently announced their engagement to be married in May of 2024.
Both are not only natives and residents of the Bradford/Haverhill area, but they are also Boston College graduates, separated by four years.
Both also come from basketball royalty in these parts.
And if genetics matters — and it usually does — when it comes to shooting a basketball, the future offspring of this duo might be unmatched.
OK, maybe that’s a little too much pressure.
Skinner, himself, averaged 19.1 points per game as a senior shooting guard on a very good Brooks School team. After not playing much as a freshman and sophomore, he played squash as a junior, before returning to his “roots.”
He was one of the top tennis players in New England at Brooks after growing up in the youth circuit. He later played at B.C.
Alyssa was no slouch herself, a star youth swimmer and later All-MVC award winner at Haverhill High.
But Alex’s father, Dana Skinner, and Alyssa’s kid brother, Tyler Nelson, were among the greatest shooters of the basketball in the Merrimack Valley … maybe ever.
Dana, after transferring from Northeastern, scored 1,746 points in only three seasons at Merrimack College, where he was a Div. 2 All-American. Mind you, that was before the 3-point line was instituted, about two feet shorter than Dana’s 30-foot range.
While that “only” ranks 10th all-time, all of the others ahead of him on the list played four years. An “average” fourth year would’ve put him second all-time, well over 2,000 points.
Tyler not only ranks second all-time at Central Catholic with 1,430 points, only four points behind all-time leader Jonathan Cruz, but he is No. 1 all-time at Fairfield University with 2,172 points.
But it gets better for this duo.
At the free throw line, Dana and Tyler were legends.
Ironically Tyler finished his college career at .871 percent and Dana was .870, though Dana led the country as a senior shooting 92.2 percent.
There is another caveat, Tyler and Alyssa’s dad, Jeff Nelson, a former basketball player, coach and current NBA scout, is one of the pre-eminent shooting instructors in the area.
So there is the gramps element, too.
As for other athleticism to the mix, Alyssa’s mom, Anne Marie Nelson, was a star gymnast in high school and later a coach.
Lest we forget one other fact about the engaged couple, probably a little more important than shooting a basketball.
Alex and Alyssa were among the tops in their respective classes academically and graduated from B.C. with honors.
Anyway, congratulations on the engagement to Alex and Alyssa. and yes, we’ve already saved some space in the sports section for the winter of 2043.
