Carol Dionne, 77, said he she has always loved football and the Patriots, even when they were called the Boston Patriots and playing at Fenway Park.
But several years ago, that that passion became a little more extensive with not only the Patriots, but with the entire National Football League.
Her husband George was filling out his “I Beat Burt” Contest entry blank each week and seemingly enjoying the “action” and, well, the sports tech T-shirts he had won.
So she joined in on the action on Sundays.
And in 2021, guess who is the top Dionne winner in the family? Carol won T-shirts in Week 1 and Week 2.
The mother of four children and several grandchildren, Sundays in the fall are ritual for Mr. and Mrs. Dionne.
“We stay home and usually watch two games,” she said. “I love football. I am impressed with how hard they work.”
Carol and her husband have their own, personal philosophy when it comes to picking games. Hers is simple.
“Some teams I just don’t like,” said Carol. “I watch what they did last week and go with my feelings. It’s nothing special really.”
The Dionnes are huge Patriots fans, recalling a “Snow Bowl” game at Fenway Park back in the 1964 against the Buffalo Bills.
“They haven’t been great but I have high hopes for them, as usual,” she said. “We just bought a Mac Jones number 10 sweatshirt for our great grandson’s birthday. His last name is Jones.”
As for this Sunday night’s matchup, Carol admits it will feel a little weird, watching Tom Brady play against the Patriots.
“I’ll always cheer for Tom, but not when he plays against the Pats,” said Carol. “For us, it’s always ‘Go Patriots!’”
Ground rules for upset is official
OK, this is what the NFL is, what Pete Rozelle dreamed many decades back … a crapshoot.
Sure, some weeks are better than others. I had 10 winners out of the 15 games, which is pretty good, but underdogs and road teams have a better chance of winning than they have before.
Remember that Saints beat the Packers, 38-3, on opening week, a game both teams had months to prepare for. It looked like a potential trend, as in the Saints could be really good with Jameis Winston at QB and the Packers are in trouble with an unhappy Aaron Rodgers.
Now the Saints look like mincemeat, despite the win over the Patriots, and the Packers look like the team to beat in the NFC.
Get used to it.
Eight road teams won and seven underdogs won in Week 3, similar to the numbers the previous two weeks.
As for the “I Beat Burt” Contest in Week 3, all of the winners had at least 11 wins, which was only about 20 of the 340 entries, and were within 10 points of the Patriots point total (13).
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded.
Week 3 winners
Sean Connolly of North Andover
Nancy Mellor of Salem, N.H.
Robert Dennis of Salem, N.H.
Lundy Carre of Tewksbury
Carl Clarke of Salem, N.H.
Raymond Metthe of Haverhill
Abe Abdullo of Manchester, N.H.
Diane E Remington of Methuen
Khloe Rios of Methuen
Paul Cote of Methuen
