It has been a heck of a week for the Pinkerton Academy baseball program.
On Monday, 2022 Astros’ grad Liam Doyle announced that he would be transferring from Coastal Carolina to SEC power Ole Miss.
Then, Tuesday afternoon, Astro Nation received more good news when the Atlanta Braves selected Brady Day (PA, Class of 2020) in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
“That was awesome news!” said Pinkerton head coach Steve Campo. “I talked to Brady a couple weeks ago about me going down to watch him play in the Cape League. (Day has spent the first half of his summer playing second and short for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox).
“It looks like that’s not going to happen now.”
When Campo and Day spoke, the Kansas State middle infielder didn’t even bring up the subject of the MLB Draft.
“Not at all. But that’s Brady,” said Campo. “He’s a real modest kid, hard worker, an absolute class act as a human being. He doesn’t like to talk about himself.”
Day had a huge spring for K-State, leading the club in hitting .356 with 40 runs scored in 56 starts.
Day had a team-high 20 multi-hit games and reached base in 36 consecutive games. He was the second toughest player in the Big-12 to strike out with just 22 in 194 at-bats.
The redshirt-sophomore was named All-Big-12 Honorable Mention for former Boston College coach Pete Hughes.
“In high school, he’s one of the few kids … There just weren’t any holes in his swing,” said Campo. “As a freshman, we knew right away he was going to be something special.”
Campo was equally excited with the news on Doyle.
“I was happy for Liam, it was what he was looking for. He obviously thought the decision out,” said Campo, who spoke to the lefty last week about the choice to leave Coastal after one year. “I know he’s excited. He’s a special talent. He’s got that swing-and-miss fastball.
“For both of them, there’s a lot of great things ahead.”
