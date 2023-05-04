The Greater Lawrence Tech track teams stated their case as a power player in the Commonwealth Conference, sweeping past Greater Lowell.
The Gryphons had come in unbeaten on the boys side and once-beaten in the girls, and the Reggies took care of business.
For the boys, sophomore Elizardo Melenciano continued his torrid spring, winning three events in the boys 78-58 victory.
“He’s been outstanding,” said coach Tony Sarkis. “He just picked up the 400 hurdles this year, and you see by his times, he’s been great. He’s already qualified for states in all his events.
Freshman football sensation Gustavo Varela has shown he can get it done on the track as well, rolling to the 100 meter win in 11.62.
Andy Rodriguez and Dan Laurendeau had big days as well.
The girls put up a 79-57 victory as well.
Distance standout Erianna Valverde won a pair of races for the Reggies.
Santa Joseph won the triple jump and placed in the 200 and 400. Freshman Haley Cyr scored in the 100 meters and long jump.
Greater Lawrence boys 78, Greater Lowell 58
Reggies Winners:
400 hurdles: Elizardo Melenciano 1:03.33
100: Gustavo Varela 11.62
High Jump: Gage Dube 5-8
Long Jump: Andy Rodriguez 19-5
Triple Jump: Melenciano 40-10
100 Hurdles: Melenciano 16.16
4x100: Jean Castellano, Rodriguez, Varela, Johan Tamayo 46.20
400: Dan Laurendeau 54.69
200: Rodriguez 23.68
4x400: Christian Reinoso, Brendan Gunard, Devin Moreno, Laurendeau 3:43.35
Discus: Elvis Brito 124-4
Greater Lawrence 79, Greater Lowell 57
Reggies Winners:
Mile: Erianna Valverde 6:21.43
100 Hurdles: Jaheidy Ortiz
800: Valverde 2:56.9
Triple Jump: Santa Joseph 32-10
4x100: 56.51
400: Tamara Ayala 1:09.85
4x400: 4:49.38
