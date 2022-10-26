After three decades away, varsity ice hockey has returned to Greater Lawrence Tech.
The Reggies have announced that the school will offer varsity and JV hockey this winter, as part of the Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech co-op program.
“Over the years, many students have expressed interest in playing hockey for Greater Lawrence,” said Reggies athletic director Michael Nelson. “The news is just getting out now that we are officially offering ice hockey, and the initial feedback I have received has been great. Students, staff and alumni seem to be very excited about hockey coming back!”
This will mark the first time Greater Lawrence has offered hockey since the school discontinued its varsity program in the early 1990’s, due to a lack of funding and falling interest. Games and practices this winter will be held at the Chelmsford Forum.
“I’m beyond ecstatic that hockey is coming back to Greater Lawrence,” said former Reggies hockey player Donald Ouellette (class of 1989), now a vocational teacher in the school’s advanced manufacturing department. “Lately, where seeing an uptick in vocational education, and that could contribute to bringing in more players. and Methuen has a great program, so that has helped.”
The news has been applauded by many Greater Lawrence hockey alums.
“I was thrilled to hear the news,” said former Reggie hockey standout Brian Martin (class of 1977), now a well-known local coach and basketball official. “I met many of my best friends playing hockey for Greater Lawrence. There’s something very special about hockey. When I heard hockey was coming back to Greater Lawrence, I was so happy for the kids.”
Greater Lawrence athletes will look to earn varsity spots on a Greater Lowell-Nashoba Tech squad that finished 8-12-0 last winter. Bob Callahan of Nashoba Tech is the head coach. Nearby Whittier Tech co-ops with Amesbury High in hockey.
“Throughout the year, I attend various middle schools with the guidance department talking about Greater Lawrence sports and the admission procedure,” said Nelson. “During these visits, students would always ask if Greater Lawrence has ice hockey. This was a common theme year after year, and I knew there was real interest in our communities.
“I’ve been looking at getting ice hockey at Greater Lawrence for a few years now, but unfortunately it’s easier said than done. The athletic directors at Nashoba Tech (Stacia Stevens) and Greater Lowell (Mark White) welcomed the idea of Greater Lawrence joining their co-op. Both schools are members of the same league as Greater Lawrence — the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. This is a no-cut program offering a varsity and JV team.”
Co-op hockey programs have had had plenty of success locally. In girls hockey, the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op team won the Division 1 state title in 2019, and the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op has been a regular contender.
“If a co-op team is what it takes, I’m all for co-ops,” said Martin. “If they didn’t have them, there wouldn’t be a lot of teams. Usually, when they cut programs, they never come back. So, if the only way to bring them back is co-ops, I’m thrilled they’re doing it.”
Nelson said the school’s not yet sure how many players will go out for the team, but there’s growing excitement.
“I know that offering ice hockey only adds to the great things Greater Lawrence does,” he said. “Greater Lawrence is a great vocational school for students to get an education, and with the addition of ice hockey it’s our hope that this will provide students an even better experience for their time with us.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
