(Over the last week we’ve been running stories on our local athletic trainers as March was National Athletic Trainers Month.) NAIRI MELKONIAN AGE: “Elder Stateswoman of the Merrimack Valley and Young at Heart” SCHOOL: Greater Lawrence Technical School YEARS AT SCHOOL: 5 (+30 years as trainer in other schools) HOMETOWN: Queensbury, N.Y. WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT MY JOB:
“What I love the most about my job are the student athletes. It’s the connections and net working over the years, the daily interactions, the smiles, laughs and sometimes tears. It’s been the people I have met along the way throughout my career. The alumni, parents, students and coaches who come back and you thank you and tell how you impacted their lives, and we remember how much they impacted our lives.
“But being an athletic trainer is more than water bottles, tape and band-aids. It’s our knowledge and dedication to the profession. The field of athletic training is always growing: new equipment, rehab techniques, skills and strategies. I have a great core group of friends and colleagues (my ‘Peeps’). We support and help each other any time of the day with family, school issues or just to say, ‘Hi.’ Many of these people I have met through by being on many NATA, District and State committees. Together we try to make sports safer, students healthier and collaborate on issues of health and safety, Emergency Action Plans, Rehabilitation, Heat, Concussions, Medical Emergency Response, Mental Health and that’s just Monday.
“One of the best parts of my job is the support I received when I started at GLTS from the coaches, teachers, parents and administration. Here at GLTS, the school has allowed me to grow and make changes in the program. In 2020 we were awarded the NATA Safe Sports School award and now with the support of my Athletic Director, Superintendent and Principal we will be adding 7 AEDs to our outside athletic facilities.”
WHY I’D RECOMMEND JOB TO OTHERS:
“Being an athletic trainer at the secondary school setting has given me so many opportunities throughout my career. For the past 35 years, I have had the opportunities to work at a private school, a Catholic School and now at Greater Lawrence, a vocational school. All the schools have student-athletes but they all bring different challenges to the job.
“Athletic training is for those who want to promote the health and safety of the student athlete. Educate the student about their injury/illness and promote health and well-being of the secondary school student athlete. Like every job, there is the good and the bad. Athletic training is not your typical 40 hour a week , 9-5 job and we work in rain, snow, sleet, heat and cold. Every day, every practice, every game brings a different situation, an ACL injury, laceration, fracture, concussion, injuries and situations that you have to triage and trouble shoot at a moments notice. No one day is the same and I like the challenge.”
Comments from coaches and school officials
Karla Mahoney, girls and boys volleyball coach:
“Just wanted to shout out Nairi Melkonian, the Greater Lawrence Technical High School Athletic Trainer. GLTS has four core values: growth mindset, supportive environment, high expectations and lifelong learning, and she exemplifies each one of these.
“Nairi does more than just hand out bandaids and ice to athletes, she gives her athletes one-on-one attention to the needs of their injury. Whether it be wrapping ankles or wrists, or checking out a rolled ankle or jammed finger, she spends quality time getting to know each of the athletes that steps foot into her office.
“She values relationships, and the evidence is seen in the comfort her athletes have in working with her. She creates support for teams and coaches, too.
“This fall she set up a prevention workout for the girls volleyball team providing shoulder exercises to increase flexibility and stability and help prevent shoulder injuries. It was a great addition to our warm ups, and it helped in preventing injuries that are so common in volleyball.
“She always lends an open ear to any coach who comes to her office to share the highs and lows of the big game, and her humor will always have you leave with a big smile on your face.
“She is involved in the school community by participating in committees like the concussion committee, which helped update our school concussion protocols and being our covid tracer during the long pandemic years.
“One month is not enough time to recognize all that our athletic trainer, Nairi Melonkonian, does for the athletes, the coaches and teams of Greater Lawrence Technical School. We appreciate you, Nairi!”
Athletic director Michael Nelson:
“I have worked with Nairi for the past five years and she is so valuable to the athletic department and to the GLTS community. Her work ethic and commitment to the student-athletes is second to none and we are so fortunate to have such a caring and knowledgeable person as Nairi working with us.
“Whether Nairi is assisting athletes with injuries, collaborating with the school nurses/Clinic, working with coaches and parents, helping with the development of school policies (Concussion Policy, Wellness Policy), working on countless tasks within the athletic department or helping with athletic field rentals.
“Nairi works countless hours for the benefit of GLTS and the student-athletes. I can’t thank Nairi enough for her commitment to GLTS.”
