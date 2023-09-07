The Methuen football hype train has been rolling through the preseason, with many ranking the Rangers as a state title favorite.
But the Rangers will face a major test right off the bat on Friday night, when they travel to Lincoln-Sudbury for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Warriors are making the challenging jump to Division 1, after going 7-4 last fall in Division 2, and return some impressive talent.
Methuen will have to contend with returning quarterback Cooper Tarantino, who is committed to play baseball at Northeastern, and receiver/defensive back Jake Haarde, who will play baseball at Penn State. Also back for Lincoln-Sudbury are running back Darius Braithwaite and pass rushing defensive end Peter Abair.
But the Rangers still have the Eason brothers.
Prediction: Methuen 28, Lincoln Sudbury 21
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Central Catholic (0-0) at Springfield Central (0-0) — A rematch of the 2021 Division 1 state championship is also a clash of two of the top-10 ranked teams in the state. Springfield graduated superstar QB Pop Watson, who is now at Virginia Tech. But the Golden Eagles, who fell in the title game last fall, have a new QB in Jareth Staine, who has opened eyes, and transfer running back Ja’Cyion Cox ran for 1,269 yards and 13 TDs as a member of Chicopee last fall.
Prediction: Springfield Central 38, Central Catholic 34
North Andover (0-0) at Dracut (0-0) — A week ago, it wasn’t clear if the Scarlet Knights would have an opening-day opponent, as Dracut nearly had to cancel the season due to low numbers. The Middies’ season was saved by a co-op agreement, but a promising North Andover squad led by QB Drew Fitzgerald, dynamic playmaker Zach Wolinski and lineman Jake O’Neil are ready to shine.
Prediction: North Andover 38, Dracut 6
Shrewsbury (0-0) at Andover (0-0) — The rebuilt Golden Warriors, led by linebacker Brian McSweeney and up-and-coming running back Dante Berger, will face their first test in a Shrewsbury team that has been called one of the best teams in Central Mass. The Colonials are led by UConn commit tight end/defensive end Cooper Ackerman and playmaker Felix Pittorino, along with a huge offensive line.
Prediction: Shrewsbury 24, Andover 21
Manchester Memorial (0-1) at Salem (1-0) — The Blue Devils are hot, after opening the season with 20-14 win over Keene, led by 146 rushing yards by Kevin Todisco. Memorial fell to Rhode Island foe Central 27-24. The Crusaders are led by Connor McFarland, who ran for 125 yards and two scores last week and Erik Seymore, who ran for 99 yards last week.
Prediction: Salem 24, Memorial 21
Lawrence (0-0) at Lynn English (0-0) — The Lancers are looking to recapture the magic from their 2021 start, behind quarterback Jayden Abreu, who is healthy after an injury-plagued 2022. Anthony LaFratta’s Lynn English squad returns plenty from a group that won five of its final seven last fall.
Prediction: Lynn English 24, Lawrence 21
Alvirne (1-0) at Pinkerton (1-0) — Alvirne heads to Derry hot off a 45-7 crushing of Manchester Central. Aiden Mills ran for two TDs for the Broncos. But the Astros proved once again to be a title contender with a 34-21 win over Windham, led by three touchdown runs by Ryan Catineau and two more scores by Caden Michaud. Don’t expect an upset.
Prediction: Pinkerton 38, Alvirne 14
Spaulding (0-1) at Timberlane (0-1) — The Owls suffered a disappointing season-opener, falling to Exeter (45-14). But they should be able to get back on track against a Spaulding squad that was crushed by Portsmouth/Oyster River (40-6) last week. The Owls will have to stop Red Raiders QB Kaiden Melendez, who threw for 177 yards and a TD last week.
Prediction: Timberlane 24, Spaulding 14
Pelham (1-0) at St. Thomas (1-0) — Week 1 of the 2023 football season was more of the same for the Pythons, who earned win No. 31 in a row with a 49-0 drubbing of Manchester West. But the champs face a very tough test against St. Thomas, which beat Merrimack Valley 20-0 in its opener. The Saints are led by running back Tim Avery (2 TDs last week).
Prediction: Pelham 28, St. Thomas 17
Wakefield (0-0) at Greater Lawrence (0-0) — Tony Sarkis’ Reggies open with a very tough matchup, against a Wakefield team that went 13-0 and won the Division 3 state championship last fall, led by former North Andover coach John Rafferty. The Warriors lost a lot, but the program should be dangerous.
Prediction: Wakefield 28, Greater Lawrence 14
Roxbury Prep (0-0) at Whittier (0-0) — Kevin Bradley’s Wildcats open against a Roxbury Prep squad that went 0-7 last year. It should be a good start for Whittier.
Prediction: Whittier 28, Roxbury Prep 6
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Haverhill (0-0) at Beverly (0-0) — Rob Pike’s Hillies take on a Beverly team they rolled past last fall, 25-14. The Panthers went 3-7 last fall, but won three of their final four. Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB James Farrell and the Hillies are primed to open some eyes.
Prediction: Haverhill 24, Beverly 16
Windham (0-1) at Malden Catholic (1-0) — It’s a reunion of sorts, as the Jaguars cross the border to face Malden Catholic, where former Windham coach Bill Raycraft is the athletic director and longtime friend of Jags coach Jack Byrne. Windham wants to get back on track after last week’s loss to Pinkerton. MC went 1-10 last season.
Prediction: Windham 24, Malden Catholic 18
